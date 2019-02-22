Law and Order: Cone Street woman charged with two counts of grand larceny

Kayleigh Marie Perez, 29, of Cone Street, Batavia, is charged with two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, a Class E felony. She was arrested on Feb. 21 for two crimes. In the first incident, she allegedly stole a debit card from Walmart at 7:49 p.m.. on Jan. 13 and used it at several locations. Perez was released on an appearance ticket returnable to Batavia Town Court on March 7. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Chad Minuto, assisted by Deputy Mathew Clor. In the second incident, she allegedly stole a credit card from a resident who lives on Main Street in Oakfield. She was also released on an appearance ticket for that and is due in Oakfield Town Court on March 11. The Oakfield case was handled by Deputy James Stack, assisted by Deputy Minuto.

Jeremy Ryan Eaton, 41, of Ellicott Street, Batavia, is a registered Level 2 sex offender who is on parole and is accused of failure to register a change with authorities as specified in NYS Correction Law 168-F, Section 4 (Must register within 10 days any change of residence, employment, Internet account access provider, enrollment or attendance at any institution of higher education.) Eaton was being held in GC jail on a parole violation at the time of his arrest on Feb. 4. Following his arraignment in Batavia City Court, he was put back in jail with no bail. He is due in city court again at 11 a.m. on March 21. The case was handled by Batavia Police Det. Eric Hill.

Christian Dean Boyce, 55, of Watson Road, Elba, is charged with: unlawful possession of marijuana; aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree; unlicensed driver; operating a motor vehicle out of class; and unregistered motor vehicle. At about 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 9, Boyce was arrested following a traffic stop on North Byron Road in Elba. It is alleged that the defendant had an arrest warrant and a bench warrant out of Town of Elba Court and that he was operating a tractor-trailer without a license. Boyce was recognized by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jeremy McClellan, who initiated the traffic stop. Boyce was arraigned in Town of Batavia Court and put in jail in lieu of $500 cash bail. He was due in Town of Elba Court on Feb. 20 to answer the charges. Deputy McClellan was assisted in the case by Deputy Christopher Erion.

Jill M. Turner, 36, of Burke Drive, Batavia, is charged with dog running at large. It is alleged that she allowed her dog to run at large onto her neighbor's property on Burke Drive at 5:19 p.m. on Feb. 17. Turner is issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on March 5. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Frank Klimjack, assisted by Officer James Sheflin.