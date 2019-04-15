Law and Order: Corfu man accused of DWI, leaving scene of property damage accident on Route 33

Jerrol P. Newell, 49, of East Main Street, Corfu, is charged with: driving with a BAC of more than .18 percent; driving while intoxicated; following too closely; leaving the scene of a property damage accident; and unlicensed operation. Newell was allegedly driving on Route 33 when his pickup truck struck another car in the area of Wortendyke Road. The defendant did not stop and continued traveling west on Route 33. The operator whose vehicle was struck followed the pickup and called 9-1-1. Newell was arrested following an investigation then released on appearance tickets. Newell is due in Batavia Town Court on May 16. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Meides, assisted by Deputy Kevin McCarthy.

Frank L. Morrison, 37, of Bank Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment. Morrison was arrested for allegedly spitting on his neighbor following a verbal argument at 2:38 p.m. on April 13 on Bank Street in Batavia. He is to be arraigned in Batavia City Court on April 30. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Miah Stevens, assisted by Officer Marc Lawrence.

Eric Scott Dawson, 29, of 4 N. Spruce St., upper unit, Batavia, is a convicted Level 2 sex offender who is charged with four counts of failure to register a change -- first offense. He is on parole and was being held in Genesee County Jail on a parole violation at the time of his arrest on April 11. Following his arraignment he was put back in jail on $2,500 bail and is due in Batavia City Court on May 9. The case was handled by Batavia Police Det. Eric Hill.

Leanne Marie Tucker, 47, of Shawnee Road, North Tonawanda, is charged with petit larceny and endangering the welfare of a child. At 6:15 p.m. on April 9, Tucker allegedly stole merchandise from a department store on Veterans Memorial Drive in Batavia while in the presence of a person under the age of 17. She was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia Town Court on May 6. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy David Moore, assisted by Deputy Kevin Forsyth.

Kara B. Sass, 24, of Coward Road, Byron, is charged with petit larceny. Sass was arrested on April 10 at 7:51 p.m. on an arrest warrant out of Batavia City Court. She was arraigned, then released under supervision of Genesee Justice. She was due back in court on April 11. The original charge stems from a shoplifting complaint at Tops Market in Batavia at 12:53 a.m. on March 30. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Miah Stevens, assisted by Officer Jason Davis.

Amanda Lyle Mcewan, 25, of South Main Street, Batavia, is charged with: unlawful possession of marijuana; operating a motor vehicle without stop lamps; and operating a motor vehicle with proper license. At 11:45 p.m. on April 13, Mcewan was arrested on Clinton Street in Batavia following a traffic stop during which a quantity of THC oil was allegedly found in her possession. She is due to return to Batavia City Court on April 24. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Mullen, assisted by Sgt. John Baiocco.

Ryan James Monnell, 31, of East Oneida Street, Baldwinsville, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and a muffler violation. At 1:39 p.m. on April 9, Monnell was stopped on South Lake Road in the Town of Bergen following the observation of a vehicle and traffic violation. It is alleged that Monnell possessed a quantity of marijuana at the time. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Town of Bergen Court on May 8. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan DeLong.