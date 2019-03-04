Law and Order: Corfu man accused of speeding in predawn, wintry conditions without headlights

Brian Wilson, 30, no address noted, of Corfu, was arrested on two counts of reckless endangerment after deputies say he was driving in wintry conditions without his headlights on. Wayne County Sheriff's deputies said he drove without headlights in two separate incidents on Route 104 and Lake Avenue in Williamson early this morning in the predawn hours (March 4). Deputies allege he was driving at a high rate of speed on Lake Avenue. Both of those incidents, deputies say, took place before sunrise and during snowy weather conditions, with roads covered in snow. Wilson was put in Wayne County Jail on $250 cash or $500 bond.

Armando M. Teruel, 35, of Black Spruce Court, Amherst, is charged with second-degree contempt. He was arrested on Feb. 25 on a Batavia City Court warrant. He is accused of violating a stay away order of protection that was issued on May 13 by contacting the protected party. He was released on his own recognizance. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jason Ivison.

Spencer Alan Luthart, 22, of Mill Street, Middleport, is charged with: driving while intoxicated -- first offense; DWI with a BAC of .08 percent or more; unlawful possession of marijuana; operating a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate. Luthart was arrested at 1:32 a.m. on March 3 on Wolcott Street in Le Roy after he was stopped for alleged traffic and vehicle violations. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Le Roy Town Court on April 11. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Mullen, assisted by Deputy Jenna Ferrando.

Aiken R. Ahdeosun, 20, of Ellicott Avenue, Batavia, was arrested March 1 by Batavia police after he was spotted walking on Thorpe Street. He had a bench warrant out of Batavia City Court for failure to appear on a charge of petit larceny that occurred at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 at the M&T Express Mart at 100 W. Main St. in Batavia. He was also charged with bail jumping back in September for failing to appear in court on another matter in August. After his arraignment, he was jailed in lieu of $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond. He was due to return to city court today (March 4). The cases were handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay, assisted by Officer Stephen Quider.

Joseph W. Freeman, 34, no address provided, is charged with petit larceny. He was arrested at 10:27 a.m. on Feb. 27 at Tops Market in Batavia after allegedly shoplifting. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and found to have a bench warrant issued Jan. 31 for failure to appear concerning an unspecified incident. After arraignment, he was jailed in lieu of bail and is due in city court on Tuesday (March 5). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Cronmiller, assisted by Officer Frank Klimjack.