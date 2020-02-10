Law and Order: Corfu man arrested after domestic incident

Alexander Edward Seegar, 30, of East Main Street, Corfu, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful imprisonment in the second degree. He was arrested at 8:45 p.m. on Feb. 6 following the investigation of a domestic incident that occured at 2:30 p.m. that afternoon. It is alleged that Seegar acted in a manner likely to be injurious to a child under age 17 and that he prevented a person from being able to leave the incident by restraining tham. Seegar was arraigned in Village of Corfu Court and released. He is due back there on March 2. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush.

Thomas J. Wolcott, 35, of Buffalo Street, Bergen, is charged with second-degree harassment and obstruction. He was arrested after a disturbance at 7:10 a.m. Feb. 5 on Bank Street in Batavia. He was processed at Batavia Police Headquarters and arraigned in Batavia City Court. He was then released on his own recognizance and is due back in court on Feb. 11. The case was handled by Officer Felicia DeGroot, assisted by Officer Alec Roberts.

Anthony Wade Travis, 56, of South Street Road, Le Roy, is charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle without the owner's consent, and grand larceny in the third degree -- a Class D felony. He was arrested and arraigned in Le Roy Town Court on Feb. 7 for allegedly using a vehicle without permission at 7:07 p.m. on Jan. 18 in the 9300 block of South Street Road in Le Roy. Travis is due to return to Le Roy Town Court on Feb. 20. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Brock Cummins, assisted by Deputy Andrew Mullen.

John Patrick Cummings, 39, Dodgeson Road, Alexander, is charged with: operating a motor vehicle while having a BAC of .08 percent or more -- first offense; driving while intoxicated -- first offense; failure to use designated lane; failure to keep right (on a two-lane road); and failure to stop at a stop sign. Cummings was arrested at 1:37 a.m. on Feb. 5 on Ross Street in Batavia. Batavia Police Officer Nicole McGinnis noticed a vehicle that was driving erratically and she stopped it. After an investigation, Cummings was arrested on the charges. He was issued multiple tickets and is due to be arraigned in Batavia City Court on Feb. 19. McGinnis was assisted by Officer Joshua Girvin.

Jacob M. Paige, 19, of Bank Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt in the second degree. Paige was arrested after allegedly being found in the presence of a protected party at 8:11 a.m. on Feb. 4 on Bank Street in Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Feb. 18. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Alec Roberts, assisted by Officer Felicia DeGroot.