Law and Order: Corfu man charged with multiple felonies after domestic incident on Friday

Jerrol Paul Newell, 50, of East Main Street, Corfu, (photo above) is charged with: three counts of second-degree strangulation (Class D felonies); unlawful imprisonment in the first degree (Class E felony); and two Class A misdemeanors -- second-degree menacing -- displaying a weapon or dangerous instrument, and third-degree assault. At 7:50 a.m. on Nov. 29, Newell was arrested after the Genesee County Sheriff's Office investigated a domestic incident that occurred on East Main Street in the Village of Corfu. He was arraigned in Pembroke Town Court and put in Genesee County Jail with bail set at $50,000 cash. The case is still under investigation and additional charges are pending. The case was investigated by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jared Swimline, assisted by Deputy Ryan DeLong. The Sheriff's Office was assisted by members of the Corfu Police Department, the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office and the New York State Police.

Mark T. Helm, 38, of State Street, Batavia, (inset photo left) is charged with second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Helm was arrested at 9:41 p.m. on Nov. 24 on State Street after allegedly striking a person, causing serious physical injury, all while in front of four children. Helm was arraigned in Batavia City Court and jailed without bail. He was due back in city court on Nov. 26. The case was investigated by Batavia Police Officer Joshua Girvin, assisted by Officer Wesley Rissinger.

Kiha S. McNear, 22, of Lake Street, Le Roy, (inset photo right) is charged with: criminal mischief -- intentionally damaging property; second-degree criminal contempt; aggravated criminal contempt -- previous conviction; and second-degree burglary -- illegally entering a dwelling. McNear was arrested at 9:35 p.m. on Nov. 25 at a resident on Walnut Street in the City of Batavia. He allegedly entered the residence of a person who has an order of protection against him and damaged some of the person's property. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court on Nov. 26 and is due back in court on Dec. 5. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay, assisted by Officer Miah Stevens.

Above photo taken after the arrest of Colby J. Swain, courtesy of NYS Police -Troop A, Batavia.

Colby J. Swain, 34, of Amherst, was arrested Nov. 30 by New York State Police and charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree ("loaded firearm other than a person’s home"), a Class C felony, and criminal possession of marijuana in the third degree, a Class E felony. Swain was stopped at 1:45 p.m. on I-90 in the Town of Batavia for a vehicle and traffic violation. During the interview, troopers determined there was "probable cause to search the vehicle." A duffle bag which was locked with a combination lock was located inside the vehicle. Swain allegedly refused to cooperate with the investigation, which result in the troopers obtaining a search warrant for the bag. "Inside the bag that Swain claimed ownership of, was over 11 ounces of marijuana and a loaded Smith and Wesson M&P .45-caliber pistol with an 8-round magazine" (in photo above). Swain did not possess a pistol permit. Swain was arraigned before the Town of Batavia Court and released under the supervision of Genesee County Probation. No return court date is available at this time.

Justin P. Mcgirr, 37, of Ross Street, Batavia, and Jeremiah T. Jones, age and address not provided, are charged with disorderly conduct by way of fighting/violent behavior. They were arrested on Ross Street after they were allegedly observed in a physical fight by police at 1:07 p.m. on Nov. 23. They were issued appearance tickets and were due in Batavia City Court at 1 p.m. today (Dec. 3). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Joshua Girvin, assisted by Officer Stephen Quider.

Jonathan Brice White, 27, of Buffalo Street, Bergen, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. White was arrested at 3:15 p.m. on Nov. 13 after he allegedly repeatedly violated a full stay away order of protection by contacting the protected party. After his arraignment in Batavia City Court, he was jailed on $1,000 bail, cash or bond. He was due back in city court Nov. 26. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Felicia DeGroot, assisted by Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Raylynne M. Santiago, 20, of Walnut Street, Batavia, is charged with harassment and obstruction of governmental administration. Batavia Police Officer Peter Post arrested Santiago following a domestic incident reported at 12:50 a.m. on Nov. 24 in the vicinity of Jackson and Maple streets in the city. She was due in Batavia City Court at 1:30 p.m. today (Dec. 3). Post was assisted by Officer Stephen Cronmiller.

Daniel S. Kuczka, 75, of Walden Creek Drive, Batavia, is charged with trespassing. He was arrested after a trespass complaint was made at 11:35 a.m. on Nov. 20 at the Richmond Memorial Library on Ross Street in the city. He was due in Batavia City Court this afternoon (Dec. 3) to answer the charge. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Sean Wilson, assisted by Officer Mitchell Cowen.

Ross D. Rahn, 24, of Main Street, Le Roy, is charged with: stopping on a highway; moving from lane unsafely; and driving while ability impaired. At 1:28 a.m. on Dec. 2, Batavia police responded to a call of a vehicle parked crossways across the roadway on West Main Street near Vernon Avenue in the city. Rahn was subesquently arrested, issued appearance tickets, and is due in Batavia City Court on Dec. 18. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Arick Perkins, assisted by Officer Peter Post.

Zachary J. Marrow, 28, of Manhattan Avenue, Batavia, is charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated -- a BAC of .18 percent of more, and DWI -- first offense. Marrow was arrested at 12:31 a.m. on Nov. 16 on East Main Street in Batavia. He is due in Batavia City Court on Dec. 11. The case was handled by Bataiva Police Officer Miah Stevens, assisted by Officer Arick Perkins.

Gregory F. Frieday, 34, of Osterhout Avenue, Batavia, is charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor. On Nov. 17, Genesee County Sheriff's deputies responded to a complaint of criminal mischief for a broken exterior window at Batavia Downs. Following an investigation, it is alleged that Frieday broke an exterior window on the south side of the building. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Town of Batavia Court on Dec. 19. The case was handled by Deputy Brock Cummins, assisted by Deputy James Stack.

Melynda M. Gayhart, 31, of Hutchins Street, Batavia, was arrested on Nov. 25 on a bench warrant out of Batavia City Court. This stems from a larceny incident which occurred on Feb. 17 on East Main Street in Batavia. After her arraignment in city court, she was released and is due back in court on Dec. 5. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Nicole McGinnis.