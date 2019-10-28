Law and Order: Corfu sex offender accused of failing to register email address

Raymond Dennis Bieganski, 66, of Main Street, Corfu, a NYS Level 2 registered sex offender, is charged with failure to register an email address. He was arrested for violating NYS Correction Law by failing to register an email address on July 22. He was issued an appearance ticket for Nov. 4 in Village of Corfu Court. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin McCarthy.

Justin David Spilberg, 31, of Salt Works Road, Medina, is charged with: driving while intoxicated with a BAC of .18 percent or more; DWI; and speeding. Spilberg was arrested at 7:54 p.m. on Oct. 26 on North Lake Road in Bergen after a traffic stop for speeding. He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Bergen Town Court on Nov. 6. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy James Stack.

Cameron James Demaison, 23, of Trumbull Parkway, Batavia, is charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and DWI. He was arrested at 9:32 p.m. Oct. 17 on North Street in Batavia following a traffic complaint. Demaison was released on appearance tickets and is due in Batavia City Court on Oct. 30. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Sean Wilson, assisted by Officer Jason Davis.

Joseph M. Dispenza, 46, of Maple Street, Batavia, is charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and DWI. On Oct. 26, Batavia Police Officer Peter Post arrested Dispenza on the charges following an investigation into a one-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on Bank Street in the city at 10:22 p.m. on Aug. 4. Dispenza was given uniform traffic tickets and is due in Batavia City Court on Nov. 6. Post was assisted by Officer Sean Wilson.

Brian Keith Dyer, 53, of North Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment. Dyer was arrested following an incident in which he allegedly pushed someone at 9:29 p.m. Oct. 22 on North Street in Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Batavia City Court on Oct. 29. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Felicia DeGroot, assisted by Officer Jason Davis.