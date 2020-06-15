Law and Order: Creek Road man arrested for DWI, Maple Street woman faces minor drug charges

Kevin John Kisiel, 60, of Creek Road, Batavia, is charged with: driving while intoxicated; refusal to take a breath test; and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. Kisiel was arrested at 4:29 p.m. on June 13 on Lehigh Avenue in Batavia after a traffic stop. He was issued traffic tickets and is due in Batavia City Court on Aug. 5. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Mathew Clor, assisted by Deputy Andrew Mullen.

Amanda M. Webb, 31, of Maple Street, Batavia, is charged with: possession of marijuana in the second degree, a violation; two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a misdemeanor. Webb was allegedly found in possession of marijuana, amphetamine/destroamphetamine, and lorazepam after an investigation by the Genesee County Local Drug Enforcement Task Force. Webb was issued an appearance ticket and is due in City of Batavia Court on July 21.