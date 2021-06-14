Law and Order: Darien man charged with attempted aggravated assault and menacing deputies

Dean Matthew Conboy (inset photo, right), 56, of Harper Road, Darien, is charged with: two counts of attempted aggravated assault upon a police officer; two counts of menacing a police officer; unlawful imprisonment in the first degree; second-degree menacing; attempted assault in the second degree; three counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree; and obstructing governmental administration in the second degree. At 7:19 a.m. June 11 on Harper Road in Darien, Conboy was arrested after allegedly menacing a person with a butcher knife and attempted to cause physical injury, resulting in the victim barricading themselves in a bedroom. It is also alleged that the defendant attempted to cause serious physical injury to deputies and placed them in reasonable fear of physical injury and death as he grabbed and armed himself with a butcher knife while deputies struggled to take him into custody. After arraignment in Genesee County Court, Conboy was put in jail on $10,000 bail, $40,000 bond or $60,000 partially secured bond. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Travis DeMuth, assisted by Deputy Robert Henning and Investigator Kevin Forsyth.

Kevin McCoy, 54, was arrested at 7:30 p.m. June 8 and charged with second-degree menacing and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree. It is alleged that he threatened three people with a knife during an argument in a parking lot on East Main Street. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and put in jail without bail. McCoy was due back in court June 10.

Jason Jones, 50, was arrested at 6:30 p.m. June 3 on charges of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and unlawful possession of fireworks. The charges stem from an incident where Jones was being taken into custody on an unrelated matter. Officers allegedly found a collapsible baton and fireworks in Jones' vehicle. He was processed at Batavia Police Headquarters and arraigned in Batavia City Court. He was put in jail on $5,000 bail, $10,000 bond, or $20,000 partially secured bond. He is due back in court July 1.

Jeffery Michael Johnson, 33, of Forest Avenue, Oakfield, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and possession of a hypodermic instrument. At 5:53 p.m. June 10, Johnson was arrested on Forest Avenue following a home check by GC Probation and the Sheriff's Office. Allegedly, they found fentanyl and 13 hypodermic needles in the bedroom and in his vehicle. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Oakfield Town Court on July 12. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Gauthier.

Jason Jones, 50, was arrested by Batavia Police Officer Peter Post at 6:08 p.m. on June 3 on Dewey Avenue and charged with second-degree criminal contempt. He allegedly had contact with an individual with an active order of protection against him. Jones was arraigned in Batavia City Court and put in jail in lieu of $500 bail. He is due back in court July 1.

Michael Lytle, 32, was arrested on June 8 and charged with second-degree menacing in connection with a disturbance that occurred at 10:43 a.m. June 4 on State Street, Batavia. It is alleged that Lytle displayed a pellet gun that was perceived to be a real firearm following a verbal dispute with the victim. He is due in Batavia City Court on June 27.

Christopher Taylor, 21, is charged with second-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child. He was arrested after a disturbance at 7:07 p.m. June 6 and arraigned in Batavia City Court. He was then released on his own recognizance and is to return to court June 24.