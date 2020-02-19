Law and Order: Domestic incidents in Batavia lead to two arrests

Tonya Marie Ficarella, 33, of Lovers Lane Road, Batavia, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. On Feb. 13 at 8:45 p.m. Genesee County Sheriff's deputies took a report of a domestic incident that occurred earlier in the day. Following an investigation, Ficarella was arrested. It is alleged that Ficarella struck a male in the face during a physical altercation in front of a 3-year-old child. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on March 5. The case was handled by Deputy Erik Andre, assisted by Sgt. Andrew Hale.

Shaquille Levon Davis, 27, of West Main Street Road, Batavia, is charged with third-degree menacing and second-degree harassment. Following a domestic incident at a local motel on West Main Street Road in Batavia, Davis was arrested for allegedly putting a victim in fear of physical injury by placing his hands on the victim. He was arraigned in Town of Batavia Court and is due to return there on March 17. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kyle Krzemien, assisted by Deputy Joshua Brabon.