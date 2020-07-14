Law and Order: Duo accused of robbing a victim on Hutchins Street

Jennifer J. Hogan (inset photo left), 29, of Buell Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree robbery. She was arrested and arraigned in Batavia City Court at 9:30 a.m. on July 7. This was due to an arrest warrant stemming from an incident that occurred at 6:20 p.m. on Oct. 2 on Hutchins Street in Batavia. She also had two additional bench warrants out of city court. She was arrainged then jailed on $15,000 cash, $40,000 bond, or $60,000 partially secured bond. She is due to return to court on July 18. Hogan is accused of removing money from a victim's pocket after her co-defendant, 54-year-old David Vega (inset photo right), of Rochester, had allegedly prevented the victim from leaving the residence by grabbing the victim's hand, which was injured in the incident. Vega is charged with second-degree robbery and after arraignment in city court, was jailed on $25,000 cash, $50,000 bond, or $100,000 partially secured bond. No information provided about Vega's court date. No weapons were displayed. The cases were investigated by Batavia City Police Officer Arick Perkins.

Matthew I. Diers, 36, of West Main Street, Batavia, is a convicted Level 2 sex offender charged with sex offender failure to report a change of internet identifiers within 10 days as required on the NYS Sex Offender Registry. He was previously been convicted of failing to notify authorities of a change of status within 10 days, thereby elevating this charge to a Class D felony. He is in jail without bail. The case was handled by Batavia City Police Officer Jason Ivison.

Laytefa A. Franklin, 31, Castle Place, Buffalo, is charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent person and criminal obstruction of breathing. Franklin was arrested on July 2 and arraigned in Batavia City Court. It is alleged that at 9:15 a.m. on Jan. 4 on Bank Street in Batavia that Franklin intentionally obstructed the breathing of an incompetant person by intentionally blocking the victim's nose and mouth. Franklin was released under supervision of Genesee Justice. She is due back in court on Aug. 27. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Samuel Freeman, assisted by Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Daniel W. Mosholder, 28, no permanent address, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree stangulation. Mosholder was arrested after a domestic incident on North Spruce Street in Batavia at 6:45 a.m. June 28. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and is due there again on Aug. 20. The case was handled by Batavia City Police Officer Adam Tucker, assisted by Officer Austin Hedges.

Rae C. Cook, 31, of Liberty Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment. Cook was arrested after a disturbance on Liberty Street at 8:30 p.m. on June 29 in which she allegedly struck a neighbor. Cook was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on July 28. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Adam Tucker, assisted by Officer Miah Stevens.

Mark Anthony Constable Jr., 31, of Ganson Avenue, Batavia, is charged with: second-degree harassment -- physical contact; criminal mischief -- intentionally damaging property; and grand larceny in the fourth degree -- taking property from a person. Batavia police were dispatched to Ganson Avenue at 10:56 a.m. on June 30 for a physical domestic incident. After arraignment in Batavia City Court, Constable was released on his own recognizance. He is due back in city court on Aug. 20. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Nicole McGinnis, assisted by Officer Adam Tucker.

Thomas Franklin Hofmeier, 19, of Alleghany Road, Pembroke, is charged with third-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree criminal mischief. He was arrested on Main Road in Pembroke at 8:32 p.m. on July 11 after he allegedly used a car key to scratch the exterior of the victim's vehicle and broke the rear view mirror in the vehicle. He also allegedly took the victim's cell phone when the victim attempted to call 9-1-1 and threw the phone into a nearby ditch so the victim was unable to call for help. Hofmeier was put in Genesee County Jail and was arraigned July 12 in Genesee County Court. He was released and is due to appear before Judge Charles Zambito on Sept. 1. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Gauthier, assisted by Deputy Erik Andre.

Thomas J. Wolcott, 36, of Hutchins Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. Wolcott was arrested at 12:07 p.m. on July 7 on Main Street after an investigation into a violation of a court order. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on July 28. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Samuel Freeman, assisted by Stephen Cronmiller.

Rae C. Cook, 31, of Liberty Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. Cook was arrested after an investigation into a domestic incident at 9:35 p.m. on July 8 on Liberty Street. Cook allegedly violated an order of protection. Cook is due in Batavia City Court on Aug. 11. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Sean Wilson, assisted by Officer Miah Stevens.

Andre Lamar Roberts, 27, of Burrows Street, Rochester, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. At 12:30 a.m. on July 1, Roberts was found by BYS Troopers walking on Route 98 in the roadway. He was taken to Batavia Police Headquarters and arrested for allegedly violating an order of protection at a location on West Main Street in Batavia. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and jailed on $4,000 cash bail or $8,000 bond or $15,000 partially secured bond. He is due back in city court on Aug. 13. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Arick Perkins.

Robert B. Schultz, 61, of Ross street, Batavia, is charged with: driving while intoxicated -- with a BAC of .08 percent; DWI -- common law; and moving from lane unsafely. Schultz was arrested at 8:48 p.m. July 4 on Harvester Avenue in Batavia after a motor-vehicle accident on Harvester Avenue. He is due in Batavia City Court on Aug. 5. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Sean Wilson, assisted by Officer Adam Tucker.

Willie L. Williams, 33, of Laser Street, Rochester, is charged with: criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree; criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree; and criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree. At 11:18 a.m. on June 30, Williams was arrested after an investigation into a traffic stop that occurred earlier in the day on East Main Street, Batavia. After arraignment in Batavia City Court he was jailed without bail and is due back there on Aug. 13. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Samuel Freeman, assisted by Officer Stephen Cronmiller.