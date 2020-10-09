Law and Order: East Bethany man accused of forcefully punching deputy in the head

David M. Schmieder, 26, of Silver Road, East Bethany, was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a Wyoming County Sheriff's Deputy in the Village of Gainesville last month. At 1:04 p.m. on Sept. 23 Wyoming County Sheriff's deputies responded to a complaint about a man walking down the middle of Route 19, obstructing traffic and acting irrationally. Upon arrival, Schmieder allegedly refused to follow orders and ignored deputies. When one deputy approached Schmieder, the police report says he "forcefully punched the deputy in the head." A short struggle ensued and two deputies were able to take Schmieder into custody. The defendant is accused of being found with an amount of suspected drugs in his mouth, "which he refused to spit out." The injured deputy was transported to Wyoming County Community Health System for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Schmieder was taken to Wyoming County Community Health System for "treatment of a medical condition." On Oct. 1 he was released from Erie County Medical Center and arrested. Schmieder was taken to Wyoming County Jail for virtual arraignment in front of Wyoming County Court Judge Michael Mohun. He is charged with: second-degree assault; tampering with physical evidence; obstructing governmental administration in the second degree; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct -- obstructing traffic; and violation of probation. Schmieder was put in Wyoming County Jail without bail on the count of violation of probation. On the other charges, bail was set at $100,000 cash, $200,000 either bond or partially secured bond (same amount).

Hope Marie Grasso, 50, of Haven Lane, Le Roy, is charged with: criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree; attempted grand larceny in the third degree; and attempted grand larceny in the fourth degree. She was arrested at 10:04 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8. Grasso had allegedly possessed two fraudulent checks that amounted to a combined total of $52,800 and she is accused of trying to cash them at a local bank. She was put in jail and was scheduled to be arraigned this morning (Oct. 9) in Batavia City Court. The case was investigated by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy David Moore.

Francisco Martinez Jr., 47, of Maple Street, Batavia, is charged with: open container of alcohol on public property; petit larceny; two counts of endangering the welfare of a child; and second-degree harassment. He was arrested after an investigation into a disturbance at 3:38 p.m. Oct. 3 in Austin Park on Jefferson Avenue in Batavia. He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Jan. 5. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Samuel Freeman, assisted by Officer Adam Tucker.

Nateeka M. Gibson, 31, of Tracy Avenue, Batavia, is charged with burglary in the second degree -- illegal entry into a dwelling, and disobeying a mandate of a judge. Gibson was arrested at 3:24 p.m. on Oct. 4 on Washington Avenue in Batavia after allegedly unlawfully entering the home of a person with a complete stay away order of protection. Gibson was arraigned in Batavia City Court via Skype and released under supervision of Genesee Justice with a 24/7 house arrest order. Gibson was due to return to court on Oct. 8. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Miah Stevens, assisted by Sgt. Dan. Coffey.

Mark Theodore Helm, 39, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment. Helm was arrested on Oct. 5 after an investigation into an incident that occurred on State Street at 3:10 on Sept. 28. Helm is accused of pushing and punching another male during an altercation. Helm is due in Batavia City Court on Jan. 5. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Samuel Freeman.

David James Leroy, 28, of Gabbey Road, Pembroke, is charged with second-degree harassment. He was arrested at 1:24 this morning, Oct. 9, after an alleged altercation with another person. Leroy was released with an appearance ticket to be Pembroke Town Court on Oct. 21. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy David Moore.

Zachary V.D. Seeley, 23, of Lyman Road, Bergen, is charged with aggravated criminal contempt. He was arrested on Oct. 5 following an alleged violation of an order of protection that occurred at 9:09 p.m. Sept. 26 on Ellsworth Avenue in Batavia. Seeley was arraigned in Batavia City Court via Skype then put in jail "until his return date" to court on Nov. 19. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Sean Wilson, assisted by Sgt. Dan Coffey.

Jeffery Robert Roth, 54, of South Main Street, Oakfield, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt for allegedly disobeying a court order. Batavia Police Officer Peter Post arrested Roth on an active arrest warrant out of Batavia City Court and the defendant was arraigned on Oct. 4 via Skype. Roth was put in jail on $2,000 cash bail or $4,000 bond and is due back in court on Nov. 5. Post was assisted by Batavia Police Officer Kevin DeFelice.

Grace C. Murray, 21, of Hawks Road, East Bethany, was arrested Oct. 2 after she turned herself in at Batavia Police Headquarters on a bench warrant out of Batavia City Court. It was issued after she allegedly failed to appear for sentencing on an undisclosed matter on Sept. 15. Murray is to return to court on Oct. 15. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Wesley Rissinger, assisted by Officer Adam Tucker.