Law and Order: East Main Street man arrested for criminal mischief, unlawful imprisonment after domestic incident

Nathan Falsone, 35, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief and unlawful imprisonment. Falsone was arrested at 4:34 a.m. on Oct. 9 on East Main Street in Batavia following an investigation into a domestic incident. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due in city court on Oct. 24. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Post, assisted by Officer Peter Flanagan.

Jennifer J. Hogan, 28, of Buell Street, Batavia, is charged with: criminal use of drug paraphernalia in the second degree; criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree; unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree; and open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway. Hogan was arrested at 8:19 p.m. on Oct. 8 on North Spruce Street in Batavia after a traffic stop investigation. She was allegedly found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana and an open container of Corona beer. She was jailed in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond. Hogan was due in Batavia City Court on Oct. 9. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jason Davis, assisted by Officer Peter Post.

David Vega, 54, of Buell Street, Batavia, is charged with: first-degree aggravated unlicensed operator of a motor vehicle -- with more than 10 suspensions on 10 different dates; and having an unsecured front license plate. Vega was stopped at 8:19 on Oct. 8 on North Spruce Street in Batavia for a traffic violation. It was subsequently found that Vega had a suspended and revoked NYS driver's license. Vegas had 33 suspensions and revocations, of which 30 were on 20 separate dates. He was arrested and put in jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond. He was due in Batavia City Court on Oct. 9. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jason Davis, assisted by Officer Peter Post.