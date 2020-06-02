Law and Order: Ellicott Avenue man accused of attempted burglary, criminal possession of weapon and menacing

Luis A. Ramos-Mercado (photo left), 35, of Ellicott Avenue, Batavia, is charged with: attempted burglary in the first degree -- use or threatened use of a dangerous instrument; criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree -- previous conviction; menacing in the second degree -- with a weapon. Ramos-Mercado was arrested on a Batavia City Court warrant for an incident that occurred at 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 30 on East Main Street in Batavia. He was released on released under supervision and is due back in city court on July 9. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Austin Hedges, assisted be Officer Wesley Rissinger.

Trevawn Oral Wright, 19, of Highland Park, Batavia, is charged with two counts of second-degree harassment -- with physical contact. Wright was arrested after Batavia police responded to Highland Park for a report of a disturbance. After an investigation, it was found that Wright allegedly punched a male in the head and attempted to strike another male with a jug of water. He was issued an appearance ticket to be in Batavia City Court on July 21. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Nicole McGinnis, assisted by Officer Joshua Girvin.

Torre Steven Walls, 28, of Alleghany Road in Darien, is charged with fourth-degree grand larceny. Walls was arrested at 9:45 p.m. on May 29 after an investigation of a domestic incident that occurred on Alleghany Road in Darien. It is alleged that Walls stole his girlfriend's Ruger SR22 pistol following a verbal argument. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Darien Town Court on July 21. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Mathew Clor, assisted by Deputy James Stack.

Rae C. Cook, 31, Liberty Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. Cook was arrested at 5:43 a.m. on May 30 on Liberty Street following an incident in which she was allegedly found in the presence of a person protected by an order of protection. She was arrested then issued an appearance ticket for July 21 in Batavia City Court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Cronmiller.

Dalton Joseph Rarick, 30, Whitfield Avenue, Buffalo, is charged with: aggravated driving while intoxicated -- having a BAC of .18 percent or more; DWI; and refusing a preliminary breath test. Rarick was arrested at 10:16 p.m. May 29 on West Main Street in Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on July 15. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Samuel Freeman, assisted by Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Alan R. Murray, 74, Spencer Court, Batavia, is charged with operating a vehicle while having a BAC of .08 percent or more, and driving while intoxicated, with a previous conviction within the last 10 years. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Miah Stevens.

Brian Keith Dyer, 53, North Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment. Dyer was arrested at 9:50 p.m. on May 23 on Ross Street in Batavia after an investigation into a fight/disturbance there. He is due in Batavia City Court on July 21. Batavia Police Officer Arick Perkins handled the case.

Carrie L. Vargo, 35, of Tonawanda Creek Road, Clarence, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. Vargo was arrested at 3:23 p.m. on May 14 after allegedly contacting a protected party on Summit Street in Batavia via email. Vargo was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on July 14. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Alec Roberts.

Nikkia Marie Farias, 22, of Thorpe Street, Batavia, is charged with making unnecessary noise. Farias was arrested at 3:17 a.m. on May 26 following several noise complaints. The defendant was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on July 14. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Flanagan, assisted by Officer Adam Tucker.

Thomas James Leonard, 36, address unknown, is charged with petit larceny. Police were called to Dollar General on East Main Street in Batavia after it was reported that a male had stolen items from the store and was fleeing. Leonard was arrested and issued an appearance ticket to be in Batavia City Court on July 21. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Nicole McGinnis, assisted by Officer Joshua Girvin.

A minor teenager who lives on Halstead Road in Batavia was arrested for unlawful possession of marijuana at 4:36 a.m. on May 24 on State Street in Batavia after a domestic incident. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Post, assisted by Officer Stephen Quider.