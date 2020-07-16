Law and Order: Ellicott Street man accused of destroying cell phone and fighting with a minor

Danny D. Williams, 31, of Ellicott Street, Batavia, is charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child. Williams was arrested after a domestic incident on Ellicott Street at 1:30 p.m. on July 6. It is alleged he destroyed a cell phone and was in a physical altercation with a minor. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and is due back there on Aug. 27. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Adam Tucker, assisted by Officer Marc Lawrence.

Donald J. McClary, 25, of Indiana Street, Rochester, is charged with: driving while intoxicated -- with a prior conviction; failure to stop from a driveway; unsafe turn; moving from lane unsafely; and unregistered motor vehicle. At about 1 p.m. on July 14, Batavia Police Officer Arick Perkins responded to 573 E. Main St. in Batavia for a report of a male slumped over the wheel in the McDonald's parking lot. After a subsequent traffic stop and investigation, McClary was released with traffic tickets and is due in Batavia City Court on Sept. 16. Perkins was assisted by Officer Joshua Girvin.

Shawn P. Thomas, 37, of Pine Ridge Road, Cheektowaga, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. Thomas was arrested on July 9, after he was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on East Main Street in Batava on May 7. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Oct. 6. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer John Gombos, assisted by Officer Kevin DeFelice.