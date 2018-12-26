Law and Order: Ellicott Street man charged with strangulation, unlawful imprisonment and more

Manuel Mendoza-Stymus, 20, of Ellicott Street, Batavia, (inset photo, right) is charged with: second-degree strangulation; fourth-degree criminal mischief; second-degree unlawful imprisonment; and endangering the welfare of a child. The charges stem from an altercation on Dec. 21 at an apartment on Ellicott Street in Batavia wherein the defendant allegedly choked another person, held that person down against their will and took their cell phone when the victim attempted to call police for assistance. The incident also took place in the immediate proximity of a 5-month-old infant. Mendoza-Stymus was arraigned in Batavia City Court and put in Genesee County Jail without bail. He was due back in court Dec. 24. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Chad Richards, assisted by Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Daniel E. King, 42, of Pembroke, is charged with petit larceny. He was arrested at 5:08 p.m. on Dec. 24 by troopers out of SP Batavia. Troopers were dispatched to Ye Olde Willow Bend Inn in the Town of Batavia for a larceny complaint. Upon arrival, the complainant advised troopers on scene that a green pickup truck pulled up next to the restaurant and tavern, then the front passenger exited the pickup and allegedly proceeded to steal a sign to the business. The registration and suspect description were provided to troopers and the information quickly led to the arrest of King. He was given an appearance ticket returnable to Batavia Town Court in January.

Emily D. Smith, 33, of Liberty Street, Batavia, is charged with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Smith was arrested at 10 a.m. on Nov. 22 on Liberty Street on the charges and was issued an appearance ticket for Jan. 8 in Batavia City Court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Matthew Wojtaszczyk.

Zachary Vernon Donald Seeley, 22, of Central Avenue, Batavia, and Krista Swan, no age or address provided are charged with petit larceny. They were arrested at 8:56 p.m. on Dec. 18 on West Main Street in Batavia after Tops Friendly Market reported a larceny in progress to Batavia Police Department. Police responded and located the suspects, who matched descriptions provided by Tops employees. Numerous items totaling $306.81 in value were recovered. The defendants were released on appearance tickets and are due in Batavia City Court on Jan. 8. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Felicia DeGroot, assisted by Officer Jamie Givens.

Iszon C. Richardson, 18, of Lewis Place, Batavia, is charged with trespass. He was arrested on Dec. 21 after he allegedly entered and remained on the property of another person on Jackson Street in the City of Batavia without permission at 9:20 p.m. Dec. 20. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Jan. 8. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Kiha S. McNear, 21, no permanent address, Batavia, is charged with: second-degree criminal contempt -- disobeying a mandate (arrest warrant); harassment in the second degree -- physical contact resulting in arrest warrant; and execution of a bench warrant. McNear was arrested on Dec. 19. All three charges stem from separate cases, all with warrants. The defendant was issued three appearance tickets and then released. McNear is due in Batavia City Court on Jan. 8. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Nicole McGinnis, assisted by Officer Eric Bolles.

Patrick M. Viscuso, 54, Evans Street, is charged with second-degree harassment and unlawful possession of marijuana. He was arrested at 4:33 p.m. Dec. 18 on Evans Street in Batavia following an incident wherein it's alleged that Viscuso struck another subject on the side of the face during an argument. Viscuso was allegedly also found to possess a small amount of marijuana at the time of his arrest. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Jan. 8. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Chad Richards, assisted by Officer Jamie Givens.

Guillermo Jose Torres-Acevedo, 22, of Collegeview Drive, Batavia, is charged with third-degree grand larceny and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was arrested on a warrant Dec. 21 following an investigation into an incident that occurred Nov. 29 at about 7 a.m. in the Town of Batavia. Torres-Acevedo allegedly stole a motor vehicle from a residence. He was arraigned in Batavia Town Court and jailed without bail.

Triton Adam Drock, 24, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree and failure to use headlights while operating windshield wipers. He was arrested on an outstanding Batavia City Court warrant issued for failure to appear on charges made Nov. 18. He was arraigned on Dec. 20 and is due in city court Jan. 17. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Kevin DeFelice.