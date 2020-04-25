Law and Order: Elm Street man accused of failing to stop at a stop sign and possessing pot

James Anthony Colantonio, 50, of Elm Street, Batavia, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and failure to stop at a stop sign. At 9:30 a.m. on April 20, Colantonio was arrested on the charges on West Main Street Road in the Town of Batavia after he allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign. He was released with appearance tickets and is due in Town of Batavia Court on June 11. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jonathan Dimmig, assisted by Deputy Travis DeMuth.

Justin O. Porter, 28, of Bennington Street, Rochester, is charged with: aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree; unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree; unlicensed operator; and speeding. According to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, Porter was stopped in the area of Swan and Ellicott streets in the city at 5:27 p.m. March 23 following the alleged observation of a vehicle and traffic violation. After an investigation by members of the Genesee County Drug Task Force, it is alleged that Porter possessed some marijuana and was driving while his privilege to do so was suspended in New York State. He was issued appearance tickets for June 2 in Batavia City Court.