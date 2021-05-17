Law and Order: Erie County pair accused of breaking into Pavilion house, stealing $1K in property

Joseph David Ayer, 39, of Smith Street, Buffalo, and Maris Lynn Lenk, 32, of Nancy Place, Cheektowaga, are charged with second-degree burglary -- illegal entry into a dwelling; and fourth-degree grand larceny -- of property with a value greater that $1,000. Both defendants were arrested at 4:23 p.m. on River Road in Pavilion. It is alleged that Ayer and Lenk unlawfully entered a house by forcing the door open and then they stole items with a total value estimated at more than $1,000. They were virtually arraigned in Pavilion Town Court. Lenk was released on her own recognizance and is to appear in Genesee County Court June 3. Ayer was put in jail without bail and is due in county court June 9. Both cases were handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush, assisted by Deputy Jacob Gauthier.

Jessica Thomas-Heizyk, 33, was arrested at 3:28 p.m. May 10 on Davis Avenue in the City of Batavia. It is alleged that she threatened the victim with a screwdriver while in the presence of several juveniles. She was arraigned in Batavia City Court then released on her own recognizance. The defendant is due to reappear in city court June 17.

Kyle Samuel Barnhart, 30, of North Road, Le Roy, is a registered Level 2 sex offender charged with failure to register internet accounts as part of his conditions from a prior charge. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to Le Roy Town Court on June 15. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jenna Ferrando.

Adam Altobelli, 40, was arrested on West Main Street in the city on a Batavia City Court bench warrant at 11:25 a.m. May 6, arraigned in city court, then released under supervision of Genesee Justice. He is charged with: criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree; endangering the welfare of a child; and second-degree menacing. Altobelli is due back in city court on June 17.

Thomas Tacito, 61, was arrested at 2:04 p.m. May 7 on a warrant for aggravated harassment and fourth-degree stalking. It is alleged that Tacito repeatedly called a person without having a legitimate purpose to do so and despite being advised to stop multiple times. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court via Skype and released on his own recognizance. Tacito is due to return to city court June 17.

Jonathan Golden, 34, was arrested at 10:35 a.m., May 10, on West Main Street in the city after turning himself in on an active arrest warrant out of Batavia City Court. It is alleged that while employed at a local car dealership, Golden took a vehicle and kept it for an extended period of time without the vehicle owners' knowledge or consent. He was arraigned in city court, then released on his own recognizance.