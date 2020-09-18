Law and Order: Fisher Park mom accused of leaving two kids under age 5 in upstairs apartment unsupervised

Shante M. Griffin, 28, of Fisher Park, Batavia, is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. At 12:14 a.m. on Sept. 10, Griffin was arrested for allegedly leaving her two children, both under age 5, alone in an upstairs apartment without any adult supervision. She is due in Batavia City Court at 1 p.m. on Dec. 8 to answer the charges. The case was handled by Batavia Polive Officer John Gombos, assisted by Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Kimberly R. Garland, 51, of Culver Avenue, Warsaw, is charged with: grand larceny; first-degree criminal contempt; and second-degree harassment. At 12:15 p.m. on Sept. 17, Batavia police responded to the Super 8 motel on Oak Street for a 9-1-1 hang-up call. Further investigation led the patrol to arrest Garland for allegedly striking a female who has an order of protection against her. It is also alleged that Garland stole the female's phone. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Dec. 15. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Arick Perkins, assisted by Officer Alec Roberts.

Jason Christopher Mann, 44, of Pringle Avenue, Batavia, is charged with disorderly conduct. Mann was arrested at 9:25 p.m. Sept. 7 after an investigation of multiple disturbances on Hutchins Place in Batavia. He allegedly engaged in "threatening and tumultuous behavior" in the presence of Batavia police and "flicked a cigarette at another person." Mann was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Hall on Nov. 10. The case was investigated by Sgt. Dan Coffey, assisted by Officer Samuel Freeman.

Katherine J. Briggs, 41, of South Main Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment. Briggs was arrested at 12:41 a.m. Sept. 13 after an incident at an apartment complex on South Main Street in Batavia. She allegedly threatened a resident with physical harm. She was released on her own recognizance and is due in Batavia City Court on Nov. 5. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Alec Roberts, assisted by Officer Joshua Girvin.

Matthew M. Maniace, 38, of Fargo Road, East Bethany, is charged with second-degree harassment. On Sept. 11, Batavia Police Office Peter Post responded to UMMC where he was issued an appearance ticket to Maniace following an investigation of an incident at 4:14 a.m. on Sept. 9. City police responded to UMMC for a panic alarm and they allegedly found UMMC staff in a physical altercation with Maniace. Police allegedly determined Maniace punched two UMMC staff members. He is due in Batavia City Court on Dec. 1 to answer the charge. Post was assisted by Batavia Police Officer Arick Perkins.

Matthew M. Maniace, 38, of Fargo Road, East Bethany, is charged with second-degree harassment. He was arrested after an incident at 10:13 a.m. Sept. 10 at UMMC. He was issued an appearance ticket for Batavia City Court and is due there Nov. 10. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Post, assisted by Officer Kevin DeFelice.

Luis Javier Santiago-Arroyo, 32, of Buell Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. He was arrested at 5:18 p.m. on Sept. 10 for allegedly violating an order of protection by standing in front of the residence of the protected party at 12:46 p.m. Sept. 2. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court via Skype and put in jail on $2,000 cash bail, $4,000 bond, or $8,000 partially secured bond with 10-percent down. Santiago-Arroyo is due to return to city court Sept. 22. The case was handled by Batavia Police officers Stephen Cronmiller and Wesley Rissinger, assisted by Officer Adam Tucker.

Trevor Scott Rarick, 25, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with: operating a motor vehicle while having a BAC of .08 percent or more -- first offense; driving while intoxicated -- first offense; and refusal to take a breath test. Rarick was arrested after a complaint that he was passed out behind the wheel of his car while in the McDonald's restaurant drive-thru on East Main Street in Batavia at 2:36 a.m. on Sept. 13. Rarick was processed at Batavia Police Headquarters, and released on appearance tickets returnable to Batavia City Court on Dec. 13. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Wesley Rissinger, assisted by Officer Jordan McGinnis, Officer Alex Roberts and Sgt. Eric Bolles.

Joseph G. Sumeriski, 28, of South Main Street, Batavia, is charged with bail jumping. He was arrested at 12:50 a.m. Sept. 13 on a Batavia City Court bench warrant following a traffic stop on West Main Street in Batavia. He was released on an appearance ticket and is due to return to city court at a later date (unspecified). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jordan McGinnis, assisted by Officer Wesley Rissinger.