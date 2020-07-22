Law and Order: Four Erie County teens accused of trespassing in Indian Falls

Sammy H. Esaleh, 18, of Bucyrus Drive, Amherst, is charged with trespass. He was arrested at 3:33 p.m. on July 17 at Indian Falls on Gilmore Road in Indian Falls. He is due in Pembroke Town Court on Aug. 25. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Christopher Erion.

Haydar A. Esaleh, 18, of Glenden Place, Williamsville, is charged with trespass. Esaleh was arrested at 3:33 p.m. on July 17 at Indian Falls on Gilmore Road in Indian Falls. He is due in Pembroke Town Court on Aug. 25. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Christopher Erion.

Rohin Ramin, 18, of Ayrault Drive, Amherst, is charged with trespass. Ramin was arrested at 3:33 p.m. on July 17 at Indian Falls on Gilmore Road in Indian Falls. He is due in Pembroke Town Court on Aug. 25. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Christopher Erion.

Benjamin P. Rogemoser, 18, of Forbes Avenue, Tonawanda, was arrested at 3:33 p.m. on July 17 at Indian Falls on Gilmore Road in Indian Falls. He is due in Pembroke Town Court on Aug. 25. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Christopher Erion.

William J. Galliford, 60, of Reed Road, Bergen, is charged with: unauthorized use of a vehicle -- operating without owner's consent; resisting arrest; driving while intoxicated -- first offense. At 7:19 p.m. on July 20, Genesee County Sheriff's deputies were investigating a complaint of an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. They located the vehicle on Reed Road in Bergen and Galliford was allegedly operating it while being toxicated. He allegedly fought with deputies. He was released with appearance tickets and is due in Bergen Town Court on Aug. 12. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kenneth Quakenbush, assisted by Deputy Mathew Clor.