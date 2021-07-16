Law and Order: Gabbey Road man accused of violating court order by speaking to neighbor, trespassing

David James Leroy, 28, of Gabbey Road, Pembroke, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt and trespass. He was arrested July 15 for allegedly violating a stay away order of protection and arraigned in Pembroke Town Court. It is alleged that at 7:42 a.m. on July 10 on Gabbey Road that Leroy violated the order of protection by speaking to his neighbor and trespassing on his property. He was released after arraignment under supervision of Genesee Justice and is due back in Pembroke Town Court on Aug. 11. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy James Stack.

Tracy Marie Pocobello, 48, of Akron Road, Pembroke, is charged with third-degree criminal mischief. At 11:45 p.m. on July 15, she was arrested. It is alleged that at 8:05 p.m. on June 29, she intentionally damaged property belonging to another person. Pocobello was released with an appearance ticket for Pembroke Town Court on Aug. 5. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy David Moore, assisted by Deputy Kyle Krzemien.

Amanda Marie Bowles, 35, of West Main Street Road, Batavia, is charged with fourth-degree grand larceny. On July 14 at 4:56 a.m. Bowles was arrested in connection with an incident that occurred at 1 p.m. on July 11 on West Main Street Road in Batavia. She was issued appearance tickets and is due in Batavia Town Court on July 27. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Gauthier, assisted by Deputy Jonathan Dimmig.