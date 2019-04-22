Law and Order: Hamburg couple accused of stealing cartons of smokes while their small child was with them

Matthew A. Oakes, 39, and Kailyn M. Oakes, 24, both of Boston State Road, Hamburg, are each charged with these misdemeanors: three counts of petit larceny; three counts of endangering the welfare of a child; and three count of sixth-degree conspiracy. Between 11:20 and 11:50 p.m. on April 6, 12 and 15, the subjects allegedly stole several cartons of cigarettes from the Two Eagles Smoke Shop on Bloomingdale Road in Basom. They allegedly had their small child with them on each occasion. The parents were arrested, issued appearance tickets and are due in Alabama Town Court on May 8. The case was investigated by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy David Moore, assisted by Deputy Joshua Brabon, Sgt. John Baiocco, and NYS Police Officer Michael Machniak.

Kayla Frances Twardowski, 29, of Spencer Court, Batavia, is charged with third-degree attempted grand larceny. Twardowski was arrested at 3 p.m. on April 16 after it was alleged that she allowed two fraudulent checks totaling more than $3,000 to be deposited into her bank account. She was issued appearance tickets and is due in Batavia City Court on May 7 to answer the charge. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Chad Minuto, assisted by Deputy Kyle Krzemien.

Michael Scott VanBuren, 51, Wesley Drive, Akron, is charged with: driving while intoxicated; aggravated DWI -- operating a motor vehicle while having a BAC of .18 percent of higher; moving from lane unsafely; speed not reasonable and prudent. VanBuren was arrested at 5:55 p.m. on April 19 on Knapp Road in Pembroke following the investigation of a motor-vehicle accident. He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Pembroke Town Court on May 14. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Mathew Clor.

Gary Alfred Rynkowski, 50, of Thomas Avenue, Batavia, is charged with driving while intoxicated with a BAC of .18 percent or greater; DWI; open container; and inadequate plate lamp. On April 20, Rynkowski was arrested at 2:33 a.m. on West Main Street in Batavia following a traffic stop. He is due in Batavia City Court on May 15 to answer the charges. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy James Stack, assisted by Deputy Erik Andre.

Ar-Rahmaan M. Jones, 38, of East Avenue, Le Roy, is charged with driving while ability impaired by alcohol and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. Jones awas arrested at 10:29 p.m. on April 20 on East Main Street Road in Batavia. It is alleged that while a deputy was checking the welfare of a motorist parked roadside on Route 5 in the Town of Batavia, Jones was found behind the wheel of a vehicle with its motor running. At the time, Jones allegedly was under the influence of alcohol and had an open container of alcohol in the vehicle. He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Town of Batavia Court on May 20. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jeremy McClellan, assisted by Brabon Joshua.

Jordan R. Rose, 18, of Maple Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. Rose was arrested after he was allegedly found to have been in the presence of two parties protected by a stay away order of protection at 4:30 p.m. on April 10 on Maple Street in Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Tuesday, April 23. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Cronmiller.

Joshua David Capwell, 39, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment and criminal mischief. Capwell was arrested following an investigation into a domestic dispute on West Main Street in Batavia at occurred at 11:45 p.m. on April 18. He was issued a computer-generated appearance ticket and is to be arraigned in Batavia City Court on Tuesday, April 23. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Flanagan, assisted by Officer Arick Perkins.

Heidi L. Harder, 43, of Montclair Avenue, Batavia, was arrested on a bench warrant following an unrelated incident. She was located at her residence and taken into custody with incident. After arraignment in Batavia City Court on April 16, she was jailed in lieu of $1,500 cash or bond. She is due to return to city court at a later date. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Miah Stevens, assisted by Marc Lawrence.