Law and Order: Hart Street man accused of exposing himself to person at Batavia's Kibbe Park

Michael A. Jamil, 35, of Hart Street, Batavia, is charged with public lewdness. Following the investigation of a harassment complaint at 12:47 p.m. on May 20 at Kibbe Park, Jamil was arrested. He allegedly removed his pants while at the park, intentionally exposing his genitalia and his buttocks to another person several times while at the park. Jamil was later released on an appearance ticket and was due in Batavia City Court on May 21. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Post, assisted by Sgt. Dan Coffey.

Daniel S. Kuczka, 75, of Walden Creek Drive, Batavia, is charged with trespass. He was arrested after he returned to Richmond Memorial Library at 3 p.m. on May 29 after being advised that he was no longer welcome there because he allegedly violated the library's code of conduct. Kuczka was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on June 11. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Felicia DeGroot, assisted by Officer Kevin Czora.

Daniel H. Mooney Jr. is charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree burglary. He was arrested after an investigation into a burglary on Jackson Street at noon on May 30. Mooney allegedly forced his way into a dwelling and damaged property while inside. He was arraigned in city court then jailed in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or bond. He was due to return to city court on May 31. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Post, assisted by Officer Miah Stevens.

Thomas L. Powers, 66, of Liberty Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment. It is alleged that at 5:57 p.m. on May 29 that Powers struck another person in the head with a broom on East Main Street in Batavia. He was located outside his Liberty Street residence, arrested and issued an appearance ticket. He is due in Batavia City Court on June 11. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Cronmiller, assisted by Officer Felicia DeGroot.

Vincent A. Sanfratello, 53, of Liberty Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief -- intentionally damaging property. It is alleged that at 9:56 p.m. on May 24 on Liberty Street that he destroyed property belonging to another person. He was released on an appearance ticket and was due in city court on May 28. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Miah Stevens, assisted by Officer Jason Davis.

Miranda Lynn Goetz, 28, of Vallance Road, Le Roy, is charged with petit larceny. She is accused of stealing property from Sally Beauty Supply in Towne Center of Batavia at 7:17 p.m. on May 31. She was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Town of Batavia Court on June 13. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Mathew Clor.