Law and order: Harvester Avenue man stopped in Le Roy charged with intent to sell meth, two more felonies

Alejandro Arteaga

Alejandro Andreseaga Arteaga, 22, of Harvester Avenue, Batavia, is charged with: criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third-degree -- methamphetamine, with intent to sell, a Class B felony; criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a Class D felony; driving while ability impaired by drugs -- with a previous conviction, a Class E felony; criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh-degree (marijuana), a Class A misdemeanor; using a vehicle without a required interlock device, a violation. On May 18, following a traffic stop on Lake Street in the Village of Le Roy during which a firearm and narcotics were allegedly found, Arteaga was arrested. It is also alleged that he had an open container of alcohol in the vehicle at the time. He was arraigned in Genesee County Court and released to Genesee Justice. He is due back in court at 2 p.m. on July 1. The case was investigated by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Rachel Diehl, assisted by Le Roy Police Sgt. Greg Kellogg.

Tyshon L. Taylor, 23, of Walnut Street, Batavia, is charged with: aggravated family offense; third-degree criminal mischief; endangering the welfare of a child; and third-degree menacing. Taylor was arrested May 15 on the charges that stem from a domestic incident at 4 p.m. on May 14 on Walnut Street. It is alleged that Taylor cracked the windshield of his girlfriend's vehicle during an argument while her child was in the vehicle. While being taken into custody, he reportedly stated that he had been quarantined and "began intentionally coughing at officers." He was processed at Batavia Police Headquarters, arraigned in Batavia City Court via Skype and released under supervision of Genesee Justice. He was held at Genesee County Jail on a Parole Detainer Warrant. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Joshua Girvin, assisted by Officer Wesley Rissinger, Officer Peter Post and Officer Alec Roberts.

Jason A. McFollins, 42, of North Spruce Street, of Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief and second-degree harassment. McFollins was arrested at 5 a.m. on May 17 on Ellsworth Avenue, Batavia, following a domestic incident. It is alleged that he damaged property and struck another person during the incident. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in city court on June 25. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay, assisted by Officer Peter Flanagan.

Kaitlyn M. Rector, 22, of Liberty Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment. Rector was arrested following an investigation into a domestic incident that occurred at 10:41 p.m. on May 16 on Liberty Street. It is alleged that she struck another person during the incident. She was arraigned in Batavia City Court and is due to return there on July 1. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Flanagan, assisted by Officer Stephen Cronmiller.

Kelli E. Wallace, 57, of Swan Street, Batavia, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. The defendant was arrested following the investigation into a physical altercation between two people under age 17 that occurred at 1:06 p.m. on May 8 on South Jackson Street in the City of Batavia. It is alleged that Wallace was present at the altercation and encouraged the physical altercation to occur. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on June 23. The case was handled by Batavia Police Sgt. Dan Coffey.

Stephen Vance Recco, 29, of Vine Street, Batavia, is charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief -- intentionally damaging property. It is alleged that Recco intentionally smashed a laptop belonging to his roommate after a dispute at 10:45 a.m. on March 28 on Vine Street. He was processed at Batavia Police Headquarters, then issued an appearance ticket returnable to Batavia City Court on June 9. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Wesley Rissinger, assisted by Officer Nicole McGinnis.

Matthew Jacob Reid, 26, of Buck Road, Warsaw, is charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, and moving from lane unsafely. Reid was arrested at 11:30 p.m. on May 16 on Telephone Road in Pavilion after a single motor-vehicle accident. It is alleged that he possessed a controlled substance at the time. Reid is due in Pavilion Town Court on June 9 to answer the charges. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy David Moore, assisted by Deputy Nicholas Chamoun.

William George Silpoch, 46, of Ridge Road, Holley, is charged with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest. He was arrested at 7 p.m. on May 14 on Sautell Road in Bergen after he allegedly drove a motor vehicle and then passed out in the vehicle in the driveway of a residence. He allegedly resisted arrest while being taken into custody by Sheriff's deputies. Silpoch was issued an appearance ticket returnable to Town of Bergen Court on July 8. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Gauthier, assistef by Deputy Erik Andre.

Tina M.Caracci, 49, of Hilltop Road, Rochester, is charged with driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI -- with a BAC of .18 or higher. Caracci was arrested at Richmond Memorial Library, 220 Richmond Ave., Batavia, after a complaint. She was processed at Batavia Police Headquarters and released. She is due in Batavia City Court on June 3. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Flanagan, assisted by Officer Mitchell Cowen.

Kahel SD Suttles, 23, of Dodge Street, Buffalo, is charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree and possession of burglar's tools. Suttles was arrested for allegedly taking items during a larceny at a store on Veterans Memorial Drive in Batavia at 5 p.m. on Feb. 23. The defendant was arrested at mile marker 397.6 on the Thruway and is scheduled to be arraigned in Town of Pembroke Court on June 23. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Investigator Christopher Parker, assisted by Deputy David Moore and Deputy Kyle Krzemien.

Matthew C. Olcott, 41, Clinton Street Road, Batavia, was arrested on three bench warrants out of Batavia City Court following a traffic stop (location not disclosed) by the New York State Police and Genesee County Sheriff's deputies on May 13. He was arraigned in Alabama Town Court at 12:15 a.m. May 14 and released on his own recognizance. He is due to return to Batavia City Court on June 23. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Sean Wilson.