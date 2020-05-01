Law and Order: Highland Park teen accused of child sex abuse, more victims possible

Devon A. Wright (inset photo), 18, of Highland Park, Batavia, is charged with: two counts of criminal sexual act in the second degree -- actor 18 years old or more / victim under age 15 -- a Class D felony; two counts of endangering the welfare of a child less than 17 -- a Class A misdemeanor; and resisting arrest. Wright was arrested and arraigned on the charges at 6:43 p.m. April 29 in Batavia City Court. His arrest follows an investigation into sex abuse involving children under age 15, which allegedly occurred the evening of Nov. 26 (location not specified). The investigation is ongoing and there are believed to be additional juvenile victims. Anyone with information is encouraged to come forward by reaching out to Detective Ivison of the City of Batavia Police Department at (585) 345-6312.

Alex Scott Dumbleton, 26, of Pearl Street, Batavia, is charged with: obstructing governmental administration in the second degree; second-degree harassment; and endangering the welfare of a child. The defendant was arrested following an investigation into a domestic incident at 2:46 p.m. on March 26 on Pearl Street in Batavia. It is alleged that the defendant subjected a person under the age of 17 to unwanted physical contact. Subsequently, Dumbleton allegedly became physically resistive and uncooperative during the course of the investigation. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and and released. He is due back in court on May 29. The case was handled by Batavia Stephen Quider, assisted by Sgt. Dan Coffey.

Katrina Lynn Drake, 30, of Locust Street, Lockport, is charged with second-degree harassment and first degree criminal contempt -- violation of an order of protection -- physical contact. Drake was arrested on April 23 following the investigation of an incident that occurred at 8:06 p.m. on April 1 on Thorpe Street in the City of Batavia. Drake was released on an appearance ticket following arraignment in Batavia city Court and is due to return there June 15. The case was investigated by Batavia Police Officer Nicole McGinnis, assisted by Officer Marc Lawrence. The investigation was completed by Officer Sean Wilson.

Bryant Lee Evans, 39, Frost Avenue, Batavia, is charged with: aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree; aggravated driving while intoxicated; DWI; drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle; and unregistered motor vehicle. Evans was arrested at 9:21 p.m. on Veterans Memorial Drive, Batavia, following a complaint of a traffic offense. Evans was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia Town Court on June 4. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Joshua Brabon, assisted by Deputy Kyle Krzemien.

Lazavia McDaniel Price, 20, of Pearl Street Road, Batavia, is charged with: DWI -- first offense; DWI with a BAC of .08 percent of more -- first offense; open container of alcohol in a vehicle; speeding; window tint violation; no headlights. He was the driver and lone occupant of a vehicle stopped for alleged vehicle and traffic violations in the City of Batavia at 8:29 p.m. April 27 on West Main Street in Batavia. Price allegedly was speeding through the city, had illegal window tint, and did not have his headlights on when he was stopped and arrested on the charges. He was issued appearance tickets and is due in Batavia City Court on May 13. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Mullen, assisted by Deputy Howard Wilson.

Lucretia M. Hayes, 49, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Hayes was arrested at 8:30 a.m. on April 24 at a business on Ellicott Street in the city. Hayes was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on June 2. The case was handled by Batavia City Police Officer Miah Stevens.