Law and Order: Holland Avenue man accused of fighting with family member again

Kiha S. McNear (inset photo left), 21, of Holland Avenue, Batavia, is charged with: first-degree criminal contempt -- with a prior conviction; criminal contempt -- having physical contact; second-degree burglary; fourth-degree criminal mischief; and second-degree harassment. McNear was arrested at 1:55 a.m. July 25 after a domestic incident on Walnut Street in which he allegedly violated an order of protection and got into a physical fight with a famiy member. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and jailed in lieu of $10,000 cash or bond. He was due back in court July 26. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay, assisted by Officer Christopher Camp.

Justin P. Avino, 26, of Swan Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment. He was arrested after an investigation allegedly found he physical contact with another person at 4 a.m. July 21 on Swan Street in Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Aug. 8. The case was handled by Officer Peter Flanagan.

Katherine S. Thomas, 46, of Ross Street, Batavia, is charged with trespass. She was arrested after an investigation into a disturbance on Ross Street at 1:11 a.m. on July 26. Thomas was warned to stay away from the scene by police but she allegedly returned a short time later. She was issued an appearance ticket for July 30 in Batavia City Court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Flanagan, assisted by Sgt. Matthew Lutey.

Dustin Wayne Bogue, 37, address unknown, Buffalo, was arrested on a warrant in which is alleges that the defendant violated an order of protection at 10:38 a.m. on April 5 on Tracy Avenue in Batavia. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and jailed with unspecified bail. He was due to return to city court on July 28. The case was handled by Officer Peter Flanagan.

Myriam M. Cruz, 36, of Copeland Street, Rochester, and Christian Saez, no age or address provided, are each charged with two counts of petit larceny after allegedly shoplifting from a local business on separate occasions in July. Cruz was released on her own recognizance. Saez was jailed on July 26 in lieu of $500 cash bail or $2,500 bond. Both are due in Batavia City Court on Aug. 1. The investigation was conducted by Batavia Police Officer Kevin DeFelice, assisted by Sgt. Dan Coffey.

Tony J. Aguglia, 39, of Main Street, Clarence, is charged with larceny of beer from a local business at 2:50 a.m. on July 25. He was arrested and processed at the jail, issued an appearance ticket for Aug. 6 in Batavia City Court, and released to his mother. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Darryle Streeter.