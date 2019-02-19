Law and Order: Hutchins Place man accused of slapping woman's face while she was holding a child

Luis A. Torres-Otero, 20, of Hutchins Place, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child. He was arrested after Batavia police investigated a domestic incident which occured at 9:29 a.m. on Feb. 6 on Hutchins Place. It is alleged that the defendant struck a female in the face while she was holding a child. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and released under supervision of Genesee Justice. He is due back in court on Feb. 20. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Miah Stevens, assisted by Officer Kevin DeFelice.

Joseph J. Mazzarella, 66, of Bank Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment and second-degree criminal contempt. On Feb. 11 at 2:45 p.m., he allegedly threatened an individual on Bank Street in violation of an order of protection. He was jailed in lieu of $2,000 bail or bond. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Miah Stevens, assisted by Officer Jason Davis.

Joseph J. Mazzarella, 66, of Bank Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. Mazzarella was arrested after he allegedly violated an order of protection by contacting a protected person by phone at 4:55 p.m. on Feb. 13. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Feb. 26. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Quider, assisted by Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Patrick M. Viscuso, 54, of Vernon Avenue, Batavia, is charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal contempt. He was arrested after allegedly violating an order of protection at 8:58 p.m. on Feb. 18 by being inside a protected person's residence on Evans Street in Batavia. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and put in jail on $5,000 cash or bond. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Zachery V.D. Seeley, 22, of Lyman Road, Bergen, is charged with three counts of second-degree criminal contempt. He was arrested at 9 p.m. on Feb. 12 after allegedly violating an order of protection by having direct contact with a protected person on Miller Avenue in Batavia. Seeley was arraigned and put in jail in lieu of $1,000 cash or $2,500 bond. He is due in Batavia City Court at a later date. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Quider, assisted by Officer Stephen Cronmiller.

Damian C. Cogovan, 19, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with two counts of second-degree criminal contempt. At 7:29 p.m. on Feb. 7, the defendant was allegedly observed by Batavia police in the direct presence of two protected parties while at his residence. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and jailed in lieu of $1,000 cash or $2,000 bond. He is due in city court at a later date. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Quider, assisted by Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Lawrence W. Worsley, 39, of Ridge Road, Albion, is charged with second-degree contempt. He was arrested on Feb. 10 on a warrant out of Batavia City Court for allegedly violating an order of protection issued to a person on Vine Street in Batavia on Jan. 16. He was arraigned and put in jail in lieu of $1,000 cash or bond. He is due back in Batavia City Court at a later date.The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Quider, assisted by Officer Stephen Cronmiller.

Nicholas M. Korczak, 33, of Pike Road, Batavia, is charged with second-degree aggravated harassment. He was arrested on Feb. 7 following an investigation into alleged threats of violence via text messages on Feb. 6. He was arraigned in Batavia Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due in Batavia Town Court again on March 12. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Eric Meyer, assisted by Deputy Mathew Clor.

Daniel Joseph Geller, 35, of Moulton Avenue, Tonawanda, is charged with aggravated DWI, DWI, and failure to use designated lane. Geller was arrested on the charges following the investigation of a property damage accident at 12:19 a.m. on Feb. 10 on Main Road in Pembroke. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Pembroke Town Court on March 5. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Joshua Brabon, assisted by Deputy Andrew Mullen.

Melynda M. Gayhart, 31, of Hutchins Place, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. She was arrested after a shoplifting investigation allegedly found that she stole beer from her employer -- the 7-Eleven on East Main Street in Batavia. Gayhart was released on an appearance ticket and she is due in Batavia City Court on Feb. 26. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jason Ivison.

Christopher John Raymond Diers, 36, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. On Feb. 8 Diers was arrested at 4 p.m. for allegedly stealing property from Walmart. He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia Town Court on Feb. 25. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Travis DeMuth, assisted by Sgt. Andrew Hale.

Christopher John Raymond Diers, 36, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. At 6:39 p.m. on Feb. 8, Diers was arraigned in Batavia City Court after he was arrested on a Batavia City Court bench warrant. It was issued after he failed to appear in court on a petit larceny charge stemming from the alleged theft of two lottery tickets on Nov. 4 from the Circle 3 convenience store and gas station at Ellicott and Cedar streets in Batavia. Diers was jailed in lieu of $2,000 cash or bond. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Quider, assisted by Officer Jamie Givens.

Erica Michelle Raphael, 34, of Pratt Road, Batavia, is charged with third-degree bail jumping and petit larceny. Raphael was arrested on two warrants on the two charges after being located in Orleans County on Feb. 18. She was turned over the the Genesee County Sheriff's Office and arraigned in Batavia Town Court. She was released on her own recognizance and is due in Batavia Town Court on Feb. 25. The original charges were issued on Oct. 29 following an incident at an unspecified location on West Main Street Road in Batavia. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Travis DeMuth.

Justin T. Gladney Sr., 29, of North Spruce Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. He was arrested following a shoplifting complaint at 10:10 a.m. on Feb. 16 at the Family Dollar store on East Main Street in Batavia. Gladney was released on an appearance ticket and he is due in Batavia City Court on Feb. 19. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jason Ivison.