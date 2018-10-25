Law and Order: Hutchins Place man accused of third-degree assault

Ronnie L. Calloway, 24, of Hutchins Place, Batavia, is charged with third-degree assault. He was arrested on Oct. 23 after city police responded to 22 Hutchins Place. He was jailed on $2,500 bail and was due in Batavia City Court this morning (Oct. 25). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Arick Perkins, assisted by Officer Felicia DeGroot.

Renee L. Sweet, 36, of Prestige Crossing, Batavia, and Danielle E. Winter, 29, of Park Street, Alden, were arrested at 1:58 p.m. on Oct. 20 on East Main Street in Batavia and charged with disorderly conduct. They were allegedly observed by two Batavia Police officers engaging in a physical altercation outside. They are due in Batavia City Court on Oct. 30. Sweet's case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Mitchell Cowen, assisted by Officer Arick Perkins. Winter's case was handled by Officer Perkins, assisted by Officer Cowen.

Thomas Allen Griffin, 31, of Ellicott Place, Batavia, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. He was arrested Oct. 22 after allegedly violating a stay-away order of protection at 12:06 p.m. on Oct. 20 by being at the residence of the protected party. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Oct. 30. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Katty Lee Jackson, 22, of East Main Street, Batavia, was arrested on a warrant for failing to appear in court on a ticket for criminal trespass. She was arraigned, then released on her own recognizance and is due in Batavia City Court on Nov. 8. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Nicole McGinnis, assisted by Officer Felicia DeGroot.

Harry R. Silliman, 54, homeless, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt for an alleged violation of a court order. At 4:57 p.m. on Oct. 19, Silliman was arrested for allegedly violating an order of protection. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and jailed in lieu of $1,000 bail. He was due back in court on Oct. 22. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Kyle Krtanik, assisted by Officer Chad Richards.