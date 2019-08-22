Law and Order: Hutchins Street man accused of puncturing tires on vehicle parked on Osterhout Avenue

Jason H. Freeman, 37, of Hutchins Street, Batavia, is charged with third-degree criminal mischief. He was arrested at 2:53 a.m. on Aug. 14 after he allegedly punctured two tires on a motor vehicle parked on Osterhout Avenue in Batavia; the damage totals more than $250. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and jailed in lieu of $2,500 cash or bond. He is due was return to city court on today (Aug. 22). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jason Davis, assisted by Officer Marc Lawrence.

Jacqueline Colleen Shepherd, 50, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief in the fourth degree. She was arrested for allegedly damaging property belonging to another person during an argument at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 12 on North Spruce Street in Batavia. She was due in Batavia City Court Aug. 20. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Post, assisted by Officer Felicia DeGroot.

Alexander E. Dills, 28, of Batavia, is charged with: criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree -- a loaded firearm; criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree -- prior conviction for a serious offense; criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree -- shotgun/serious offense; two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree; and criminally possessing a hypodermic instrument. Dills and a Middlebury resident were arrested at 8:55 p.m. on Aug. 15 after Wyoming County Sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at a residence on Vernal Road in the Town of Middlebury. Dills was arraigned in Town of Middlebury Court and put in Wyoming County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash or $5,000 bond. The case was handled by Wyoming County Sheriff's Sgt. Reagan.

Jarrod Keith Fotiathis, 24, Lexington Avenue, Rochester, is charged with: driving while intoxicated -- first offense; improper right turn; moving from lane unsafely; no headlamps; unlicensed driver. At 5:21 a.m. on Aug. 17 on Hall Street in Batavia, Fotiathis was stopped by Batavia Police Officer Arick Perkins for multiple infractions while driving a 2015 black Mazda. He was arrested and released. He is due in Batavia City Court on Aug. 28. Perkins was assisted by Officer Marc Lawrence.

Andrew Adeb Said, 50, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with promoting prison contraband in the first degree. On Aug. 21, Said was arrested and charged with this crime after allegedly illegally possessing a razor blade while confined to a correctional facility on Aug. 14. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court. No return court date provided. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Mullen.

Jason R. Skivington, 35, of Buffalo Street, Bergen, is charged with: driving while intoxicated; moving from lane unsafely; and failure to stop at a stop sign. Skivington was arrested at 3:07 a.m. Aug. 18 on Byron Holley Road in Byron after a one-vehicle accident. He was released on appearance tickets and is due in Town of Byron Court on Aug. 20. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jordan Stack, assisted by Deputy James Stack.

Michael Alan Tisdale, 30, of Rebaud Avenue, Silver Springs, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and a vehicle registration plate violation. At 12:21 p.m. on Aug. 20, Tisdale was stopped on Route 98 in the Town of Batavia following the observation of a vehicle and traffic violation. A roadside search of the vehicle was conducted and a small quantity of a prescription medication -- a controlled substance -- was allegedly found. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to Town of Batavia Court on Sept. 10. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan DeLong, assisted by Sgt. Michael Lute.

Austin Daniel Nowakowski, 19, of Broadway Road, Darien, is charged with trespass. He was arrested at 7:14 p.m. on Aug. 21 on Bonnie Brae Drive in Darien after allegedly entering and remaining unlawfully on private property while operating an off-road motorbike. He was released on an appearance ticket. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jared Swimline, assisted by Deputy Travis DeMuth.

Dakota M. Smith-Neal, 27, of Central Avenue, Batavia, is charged with obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree and fourth-degree criminal mischief. The defendant was arrested on Aug. 19 following an investigation into a complaint about a disorderly male in the street -- on Central Avenue in Batavia -- at 11:09 p.m. on Aug. 18. He is due in Batavia City Court on Sept. 5. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Cronmiller, assisted by Officer Mitchell Cowen.

Zhamiere J. Greene, 18, of Atkison Street, Rochester, is charged with second-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child. Greene was arrested after a physical altercation on Maple Street in the City of Batavia at 8 p.m. on Aug. 13. The defendant is accused of striking numerous people under age 17. He was arrested, arraigned in Batavia City Court and released under supervision of Genesee Justice. He is due in city court at a later date. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Felicia DeGroot, assisted by Officer Peter Post.

Justin T. Gladney, 30, of North Spruce Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment. He was arrested on Aug. 12 following an incident at 4:28 p.m. on North Spruce Street. He was issued an appearance ticket for Aug. 13 in Batavia City Court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Post, assisted by Officer Felicia DeGroot.

Fawn LM Kaczmarek, 31, of Liberty Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. She was after a quantity of cash and presecription medications were stolen from a residence on Ellicott Street in Batavia at 2:20 a.m. on Aug. 16. She was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Aug. 27. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Wesley Rissigner, assisted by Officer Jason Davis.

Fawn LM Kaczmarek, 31, of Liberty Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. She was arrested at 10:28 a.m. on Aug. 19 for allegedly stealing three cans of Red Bull energy drink from the Dollar General store on East Main Street in Batavia. She is due in Batavia City Court on Aug. 27. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Wesley Rissigner, assisted by Officer Jason Davis.

Tammy Marie Caldwell, 49, of Holland Avenue, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. It is alleged that on Aug. 15 at 9:42 a.m. that Caldwell stole property from a business on West Main Street in Batavia. She was issued an appearance ticket for Aug. 27 in Batavia City Court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jordan McGinnis, assisted by Officer Peter Post.

Frank Lynn Morrison, 38, of South Creek Road, Palmyra, is charged with failure to appear. He was arrested on Aug. 16 on a warrant out of Batavia City Court for failing to appear in court on June 4. He was held at jail then arraigned in Batavia City Court on a charge of falsely reporting an incident in the third degree at 11:37 a.m. on April 15. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Flanagan.

Laura A. Redenbach, 35, of Sheridan Drive, Clarence, is charged with failure to appear on Feb. 28 in Batavia City Court. She was located by NYS Police in Clarence and arrested on a Batavia City Court bench warrant. She was arraigned in city court and jailed on $500 cash or bond. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Felicia GeGroot.

Krystal Lee Frye, 29, of West Main Street Road, Batavia, was arrested at 9:05 p.m. on Aug. 19 on a bench warrant. Frye was released on an appearance ticket and was due in Batavia City Court on Aug. 20. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Post.