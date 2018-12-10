Law and Order: Hutchins Street man with two DWI convictions and no license arrested for DWI, jailed without bail

Jeremy G. Ives, 43, of Hutchins Street, Batavia, is charged with: felony DWI -- two previous convictions; aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree; and following too closely. Ives was arrested at 6:23 p.m. on Dec. 8 on West Main Street in Batavia after a traffic stop. Ives was allegedly found to be operating his vehicle while intoxicated and he had a revoked driver's license. He was arraigned and jailed without bail and is due in Batavia City Court this afternoon (Dec. 10). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Mitchell Cowen, assisted by Officer Chad Richards.

Quella SM Polk, 37, of Birchwood Drive, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment. Polk was arrested and issued an appearance ticket on the charge following a domestic incident in the gym at John Kennedy School at 10 a.m. on Dec. 8. Polk allegedly had unwanted physical contact with another person. Polk is due in Batavia City Court on Dec. 18 to answer the charge. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jason Davis, assisted by Sgt. Dan Coffey.

James E. Baker, 56, of Summit Street, Batavia, is charged with DWI, DWI with a BAC greater than .08 percent, and driving with no headlights. He was arrested at 9:28 p.m. on Dec. 7 on Summit Street in Batavia after a traffic stop. He was issued appearance tickets and is due in Batavia City Court on Jan. 2. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay, assisted by Officer Mitchell Cowen.

Elizabeth M. Grattan, 28, of Liberty Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. She was allegedly observed shoplifting at JCPenney at 11:36 a.m. on Dec. 4. She was arrested and issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Dec. 11. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Quider, assisted by Officer Frank Klimjack.

Darrell J. Holloway, 50, of Farnsworth Avenue, Oakfield, is charged with petit larceny. He was arrested and issued an appearance ticket after a larceny at JCPenney at 1:36 p.m. on Dec. 4. He is due in Batavia City Court on Dec. 11. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Quider, assisted by Officer Jason Davis.