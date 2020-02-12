Law and Order: Hutchins Street teen charged with second-degree rape

Adrian R. Laird, 18, of Hutchins Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree rape. Laird's arrest stems from an alleged incident on Hutchins Street in Batavia at 8 p.m. on Jan. 10. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court on Feb. 10 and is to return there at 9 a.m. on Feb. 13. The case was investigated by Batavia Police Detective Matthew Wojtaszczyk.

Gregory Seppe (inset photo, left), 61, of Pringle Avenue, Batavia, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree burglary. He was arrested at 11:39 a.m. on Feb. 8 in the 100 block of State Street by Batavia Police Officer Peter Post after he allegedly pushed his way into a local residence while attempting to sell drugs. Seppe allegedly refused to leave after being asked to do so multiple times by the tenants. Seppe was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Feb. 13. Batavia Police Officer Stephen Quider assisted in the case.

Alexis V. Finnin, 31, of Washington Avenue, Batavia, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. She was arrested after an investigation of an incident on East Main Street in Batavia at 8:38 p.m. on Sept. 14. It is alleged that at that time she was intoxicated/impaired to the point of not being able to adequately supervise a 5-year-old child, thereby subjecting the child to risk of physical, mental and moral harm. She was released on an appearance ticket and was due in Batavia City Court on Feb. 11. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jason Ivison.

Tanya Lee Captain, 32, of Darien, is charged with: aggravated driving while intoxicated -- a BAC of .18 percent or more; DWI -- first offense; criminal mischief -- intentionally damaging property; and failure to stop at a stop sign. She was arrested at 11:57 p.m. Feb. 11 in Alexander after an incident was investigated that occurred on Pike Road in the Town of Batavia. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Alexander Town Court on Feb. 18. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Austin Heberlein, assisted by Deputy John Baiocco.

Michelle L. Sahr, 52, of North Main Street, Albion, is charged with second-degree harassment. She was arrested on a warrant out of Batavia City Court after she was located by Albion PD on an unrelated matter. She was processed at Batavia PD and released on an appearance ticket for Feb. 13 in city court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Wesley Rissinger, assisted by Officer Miah Stevens.

Debra Lynn Mattoon, 40, of Batavia Oakfield Townline Road, Oakfield, was arrested and charged with petit larceny at 4 p.m. Feb. 7. It is alleged that she stole merchandise from Tops Friendly Market in Batavia. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Feb. 18. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Adam Tucker, assisted by Officer Mitchell Cowen.