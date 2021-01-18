Law and Order: Illinois man accused of strangulation on South Swan in the city, causing stupor

Nathan P. Rich, 32, of Sherman Court, Atlanta, Ill., is charged with second-degree strangulation. He was arrested after a domestic incident that occurred at 7:40 a.m. Jan. 6 on South Swan Street in Batavia. It is alleged that Rich put his hands around the victim's throat and applied pressure, causing stupor in the victim. He was taken to Genesee County Jail and processed, then virtually arraigned in Batavia City Court. He was put in jail on $10,000 bail, $20,000 bond, or $40,000 partially secured bond. The case was handed by Batavia Police Officer Miah Stevens, assisted by Officer Felicia DeGroot.

Erica Lynn Frith, 37, of Gateway Drive, Batavia, is charged with: operating a motor vehicle while having a BAC of .08 percent or more -- first offense; driving while intoxicated; leaving the scene of a property damage accident; moving from lane unsafely; and violating the conditions of a restricted driver's license. Frith was arrested after an investigation into a property damage accident that occurred at 1:26 p.m. Jan. 10 on South Main Street in Batavia. It is alleged the defendant was driving in a westerly direction on South Main Street when her vehicle struck a parked City of Batavia Police car. She is accused of then leaving the scene. She was issued traffic tickets and is due in Batavia City Court on March 3. The case was handled by Batavia Police Sgt. Dan Coffey, assisted by Officer Adam Tucker.

Wayne D. Potter, 37, no permanent address, was arrested on Jan. 12 and charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and second-degree menacing. He was arrested in connection to a disturbance that occurred at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 11 on Liberty Street in Batavia. It is alleged that Potter brandished a knife during the disturbance. He has previous felony convictions and was ordered put in jail wiothout bail after his arraignment in Batavia City Court. He is due to return to court Feb. 25. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Connor Borchert, assisted by Officer Adam Tucker.

Alexandro Rodriguez, 24, of Dellinger Avenue, Batavia, is charged with: second-degree criminal contempt; second-degree burglary -- of a dwelling; second-degree harassment; and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree. At 1:29 a.m. on Jan. 13, Batavia police responded to Dellinger Avenue after being notified that Rodriguez was allegedly back at a residence of a victim who had been issued an order of protection against him the previous day. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and put in Genesee County Jail on $1,000 cash bail, $2,000 bond, or $4,000 partially secured bond. He was due back in city court late in the morning of Jan. 13. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Nicole McGinnis, assisted by Officer Peter Flanagan.

James F. Perry Sr., 35, of Central Avenue, Batavia, is charged with: acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years old; disobeying a mandate ordered by a judge; aggravated family offense -- more than one offense within five years; and first-degree criminal contempt -- violation of an order of protection, with physical contact. Perry was arrested at United Memorial Medical Center at 12:52 p.m. Jan. 12 on a warrant out of Batavia City Court. The warrant stems from a domestic incident on Oct. 7 on State Street in Batavia. He was transported to jail and arraigned in city court, then put in jail on $1,000 bash bail, $2,000 bond, or $2,000 partially secured bond. He is due back in court on Feb. 18. The case was handed by Batavia Police Officer Miah Stevens, assisted by Officer Felicia DeGroot.

Jose Antonio Rivera, 34, of Swan Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree burglary. He was arrested Jan. 10 after an investigation into a domestic incident that occurred at 4:09 a.m. that day on Swan Street. It is alleged he violated an order of protection and burglarized a house. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and put in Genesee County Jail with bail (unspecified). He is due back in court on Feb. 17. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Samuel Freeman, assisted by Officer Austin Hedges.

Michael Robert Price, 35, of Pearl Street Road, Batavia, is charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief. On Jan. 13, Batavia Police Officer Peter Post arrested Price after a domestic incident at 8:50 p.m. in which it is alleged Price damaged a victim's property during an argument. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and an order of protection was issued for the victim. He was then released on his own recognizance. Price is due back in city court on March 4.

Paula G. Pierce, 28, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief. She was arrested at 6:39 p.m. on Jan. 14 after an investigation of an incident in which it is alleged that Pierce intentionally damaged the property of another person during an argument. She was released from custody with an appearance ticket to be in Batavia City Court on March 23. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer John Gombos, assisted by Officer Peter Post.

Michael James Denning, 38, of Owens Road, Brockport, is charged with third-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and endangering the welfare of a child. He was arrested at a residence on Leroy Street in the Village of Bergen after the investigation of a physical domestic incident reported at 8:09 p.m. on Jan. 14. It is alleged that he broke a female's $700 cell phone while she attempted to call 9-1-1. This allegedly occurred in the presence of a 4-year-old child. He was arraigned in Genesee County Court on Jan. 15 and a stay away order of protection was issued for the victim. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Mathew Clor.

Jamie Lee Broadbent, 38, of Hutchins Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny and endangering the welfare of a child. Broadbent was arrested after a shoplifting complaint was made at a store on Veterans Memorial Drive in Batavia at 3:55 p.m. on Jan. 17. It is alleged that Broadbent stole property and passed all points of purchase without paying. The defendant allegedly did this while in the presence of a juvenile. Boradbent was released with an appearance ticket to be in Town of Batavia Court on March 4. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kyle Krzemien.

Charles J. Rodriguez, 44, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with third-degree bail jumping. Batavia Police Officer Peter Post arrested Rodriguez after the defendant allegedly missed several appearances in Batavia City Court. After his arraignment, Rodriguez was released under supervision of Genesee Justice. He is due back in court Feb. 25. Batavia Police Officer John Gombos assisted Post in the case.