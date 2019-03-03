Law and Order: Irving Parkway man accused of unlawfully tapping into Oakfield village water line

Brian Carl Falk, 36, of 12 Irving Parkway, Oakfield, is charged with second-degree criminal tampering. On Feb. 26, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office was contacted by the Village of Oakfield Department of Public Works for the report of a larceny. It was alleged that a resident in the village unlawfully made a connection with the main water line to his residence after being advised that the connection was terminated. Following an investigation, it is alleged that Falk, without having any right to do so, nor any reasonable ground to believe he had such right, made a connection with the Village of Oakfield's water line. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Town of Oakfield Court at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 4, to answer the charge. The case was investigated by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan DeLong.

Ronald G. Besemer-McLean, 37, of Portland Parkway, Rochester, was arrested on Saturday, March 2, by the Le Roy Police Department and charged with: one count of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree, a Class E felony; one count of tampering with physical evidence, a Class E felony; and one count of resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor. On Saturday at approximately 8:12 a.m. the on-duty patrol was requested to respond to the area of Route 19 and the onramp to the Thruway entrance for the report of a subject passed out at the wheel of a vehicle in that area. Upon arrival, the officer found Besemer-McLean asleep in the driver’s seat. During the investigation, it is alleged that he drove there after leaving an unknown location in Greece. Besemer-McLean has a revoked NYS driver’s license. When attempting execute the arrest, Besemer-McLean allegely failed to comply with the officer’s orders and a struggle ensued. Besemer-McLean allegedly took an item that was evidence pertaining to the investigation, placed it in his mouth and swallowed it. A portion of the investigation was conducted by members of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Officer and NYS Police also assisted. Additional charges are pending. After arraignment in Le Roy Town Court, Besemer-McLean was jailed in lieu of $15,000 bail. He is to return to the Le Roy Town Court on March 5 to answer to the charges. The report says: "The Le Roy Police Department would like to say a special thank you to the citizens that took the time to stop and assist the officer."

Philip Joseph Severino, 42, of Pratt Road, Pembroke, is charged with second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child less than 17 years old. Severino was arrested March 1 after an investigation into a domestic incident involving an assault victim and two children that occurred at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 20 on Pratt Road in Pembroke. After his arraignment in Town of Batavia Court, the defendant was jailed in lieu of $2,000 cash or $4,000 bond. He is due Town of Pembroke Court on March 12. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Lute, assisted by Deputy Mathew Clor.

Lawrence John Isaac, 66, of Brant Reservation Road, Irving, is charged with second-degree harassment -- physical contact. Following an incident that occurred on Bloomingdale Road on the Tonawanda Indian Reservation on Feb. 16, Isaac was arrested on Feb. 28. It is alleged that he shoved a person while at the Community Center. He was arraigned in Town of Alabama Court and is due to return there on March 7. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jeremy McClellan.

Eric J. Bratcher, 30, of Fargo Road, Stafford, was arrested on March 1, by the Le Roy Police Department and charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A misdemeanor, and one count of harassment in the second degree, a violation. The Le Roy Police Department investigated a complaint alleging that Bratcher made threats to harm another individual, at the time the incident occurred Bratcher was holding an 18-month-old child. After a brief investigation, Bratcher was located and taken into custody without incident. Bratcher was arraigned in the Le Roy Town and released under supervision of Genesee Justice. He is to return to the Le Roy Town Court on March 14 to answer to the charges.

Jessica R. Sylvester, 26, of Myrtle Street, Le Roy, was arrested on Feb. 28 by the Le Roy Police Department and charged with three counts of criminal contempt in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor. The Le Roy Police Department investigated a complaint alleging that on three occasions Sylvester violated a court order restricting her contact with the victim. Sylvester was arraigned in the Le Roy Town Court and released under supervision of Genesee Justice. She is to return to the Le Roy Town Court on March 14 to answer to the charges.

Derrick E. Pickard, 59, of Genesee Street, Le Roy, was arrested on March 1 by the Le Roy Police Department and charged with: one count of driving while impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor; one count of consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, a violation; and one count of failure to keep right, a violation. On March 1 at about 11:24 a.m. the Le Roy Police Department was notified by an off-duty patrol that they had almost been struck head on and had the operator of the vehicle detained. It is alleged that Pickard failed to maintain his lane while operating his motor vehicle, almost causing an accident. Following a brief investigation, it was determined that Pickard was allegedly operating the motor vehicle under the influence of drugs. He was taken into custody without incident. He was issued several tickets and turned over to a family member. Pickard is to appear in the Le Roy Town Court on March 14 to answer the charges.

Jason Jonathan Forte, 47, of Trelawne Drive, Irondequiot, is charged with: driving while intoxicated with a BAC of .08 percent or more; DWI; and failure to yield the right of way when entering the roadway. Forte was arrested following the investigation of a motor-vehicle accident which occurred at 7:48 p.m. on Feb. 28 on West Main Street Road in Batavia. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy James Stack, assisted by Deputy Mathew Clor.

Elizabeth Mary Johnson, 39, of Batavia, no address noted, is charged with: driving while intoxicated with a BAC of .08 percent or more and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway. Johnson was arrested at 1:24 a.m. on March 2 on Indian Falls Road in Pembroke after she was allegedly found by law enforcement while she was asleep in a motor vehicle with its engine still running. Johnson is due in Town of Pembroke Court on March 21 to answer the charges. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Austin Heberlein.