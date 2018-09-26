Law and Order: Jackson Avenue man charged with possessing crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia

Anthony A. Leone, 50, of Jackson Avenue, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, a Class C felony, and criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor. On Monday evening, Sept. 24, Genesee County Sheriff's deputies Kyle Krzemien and Howard Wilson responded to the area of BJ's Wholesale Club on Lewiston Road in Batavia following a report of a suspicious male in the area of the store. Following an investigation, Leone was allegedly found to possess a quantity of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned in Batavia Town Court and jailed without bail. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending. The deputies were assisted by members of the GC Local Drug Task Force.

Falicia Noel Tuczai, 27, of East Bethany -- Le Roy Road, Stafford, is charged with second-degree harassment -- physical contact. She was arrested at 9:24 a.m. on Sept. 24 on Ellicott Street Road in Bethany. It is alleged that following a verbal argument, Tuczai bit a male victim, causing physical injury. She was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Bethany Town Court on Oct. 23. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jeremy McClellan, assisted by Christopher Erion.