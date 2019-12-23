Law and Order: Jackson Street man accused of strangulation jailed without bail

Jeremy M. Fairbanks, 41, of Jackson Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree strangulation. Fairbanks was arrested following an investigation into a domestic dispute that occurred at 10:15 a.m. on Dec. 13 on Jackson Street in Batavia. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court at 3:03 p.m. on Dec. 18 and jailed without bail. He was due to return to court on Dec. 19. The case was investigated by Batavia Police Officer Peter Flanagan.

Edward G. Ruckdeschel, 57, of Liberty Street, Batavia, is charged with: unauthorized use of a vehicle in the second degree; grand larceny in the fourth degree; and criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree. Ruckdeschel was arrested following an investigation into a stolen vehicle complaint made at 4:47 a.m. on Dec. 7. It is alleged that the defendant stole a vehicle from a parking lot of a business in the city. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 17 and jailed without bail. He will return to court at a later date (unspecified). The case was investigated by Batavia Police Sgt. Matthew Lutey, assisted by Officer Matthew Wojtaszczyk.

David Michael Martin, 59, of Scott Crescent Drive, Scottsville, is charged with third-degree grand larceny. At 4:10 p.m. on Dec. 22, Martin was arrested following an investigation into a larceny complaint (unspecified). Martin was arraigned in Batavia City Court at 7:30 p.m. the same day, then released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court on Jan. 6. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jared Swimline.

Matthew Jacob Reid, 25, of Main Street, Warsaw, is charged with: driving while ability impaired by drugs; and unable to maintain lane. Reid was arrested following an investigation of a possible medical complaint reported at 12:27 a.m. on Oct. 12 on March Road in Bethany. He was released on appearance tickets and is due in Bethany Town Court on Jan. 7. The case was investigated by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy James Stack.

Jamie Valerie Hart, 21, of Ellicott Street, Batavia, is charged with: aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree; unlawful possession of marijuana; and speed exceeding 55 mph. On Dec. 21 at 3:57 p.m. Hart was arrested on Clinton Street Road in Byron. The defendant was released on appearance tickets and is due in Byron Town Court on Jan. 13. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy David Moore.