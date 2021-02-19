Law and Order: Jailed Batavia man accused of punching another inmate in the face

Wayne Daniel Potter, 37, of Main Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree assault. At 3:13 p.m. on Feb. 16, members of the Genesee County Sheriff's Office conducted an investigation into an assault on an inmate that occurred in the Genesee County Jail in the City of Batavia. It is alleged that Potter punched another inmate in the face, causing physical injury, while incarcerated at the jail. Potter was arraigned in city court and is due back there on Feb. 25. The case was handled by Deputy Erik Andre, assisted by Sgt. Andrew Hale.

Norman E. Bastedo, 46, of Batavia (no address provided), was arrested at 10:45 p.m. Feb. 18 by Troopers out of NYSP Warsaw Barracks. He is charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI, and moving from lane unsafely. Bastedo was located on East Bethany Road in the Town of Middlebury after he drove off the roadway into a snow embankment. After allegedly failing multiple field sobriety tests, he was arrrested and taken to the Warsaw Barracks for processing. His BAC was allegedly .21 percent. He was issued traffic tickets and is due in Town of Middlebury court next month.

Justine Danae Wood, 34, of Washington Avenue, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. On Feb. 15 at 9:52 p.m. Genesee County Sheriff's deputies responded to Walmart in Batavia for a larceny complaint. Following an investigation, Wood was arrested. It is alleged that the defendant stole $130.13 worth of merchandise from the store, passing all points of purchase. Wood is due in Town Batavia Court on April 15. The case was handled by Deputy Erik Andre, assisted by Sgt. Andrew Hale.