Law and Order: Judge Road man accused of harassment, strangulation, petty theft and trespassing

Andrew J. Rock, 33, of Judge Road, Batavia, is charged with: second-degree harassment; second-degree strangulation; petit larceny; and second-degree criminal trespass. Rock was arrested following an alleged domestic incident at 3 a.m. on Sept. 2 at an apartment on North Spruce Street in the City of Batavia. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and jailed without bail. He is due in city court at 1:30 p.m today (Sept. 3). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Cowen Mitchell.

Justin R. Swift, 40, of Le Roy, was arrested Aug. 29 following a traffic stop by Wyoming County Sheriff's deputies on Route 20A in the Town of Orangeville. Swift was pulled over at 11:38 p.m. for allegedly speeding and failing to signal for lane changes. Swift also allegedly continued driving for a distance when police were attempting to pull him over. Swift was found to have an open container of alcohol in his vehicle along with a 7-year-old child. Swift allegedly failed roadside standardized field sobriety testing and was taken into custody. The child was transported to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office where she was later released to a family member. Swift was also taken to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office where he refused to submit to a breath chemical test. Swift was charged with: aggravated driving while intoxicated – child in vehicle; DWI; refusal of pre-screen breath test; consumption of alcohol in motor vehicle; failure to yield right of way to emergency vehicle; no signal; and speed over 55 mph. He was arraigned in the Town of Warsaw Court where his license was suspended pending a DMV Refusal Hearing. He was put in Wyoming County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond, and he is scheduled to return to the Town of Orangeville Court on Oct. 2 for further proceedings. The case was handled by Wyoming County Sheriff's Deputy Justin Bliss, assisted by Sgt. Colin Reagan.

Minnie M. Henry, 31, of Central Avenue, Batavia, is charged with third-degree criminal mischief. She was located and arrested after an investigation into an alleged domestic incident at 6:15 a.m. on Aug. 22 at an apartment on Hutchins Street in Batavia. She is due in Batavia City Court this afternoon (Sept. 3). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Felicia DeGroot, assisted by Officer Christopher Camp.

Jenna L. Josephite, 30, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. She was arrested after a larceny investigation at a local business. She was transported to Genesee County Jail for processing and given an appearance ticket for Batavia City Court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Sean Wilson, assisted by Officer Kevin DeFelice.

Tonya M. Weber-Jackson, 35, of Highland Park, Batavia, was arrested on two warrants out of Batavia City Court. On Sept. 1 she was delivered by Genesee County Sheriff's deputies to the Batavia Police Department headquarters on the warrants. She was arraigned at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 2 and jailed on $1,000 bail. She is due back in court on Sept. 5. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Arick Perkins.

Patrick B. Shores, 32, of Main Road, Stafford, is charged with failure to appear. Shores turned himself in at Batavia Police Department headquarters at 9:15 a.m. on Aug. 25 on an arrest warrant out of Batavia City Court. He was released on his own recognizance and is due back in city court on Sept. 11. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Arick Perkins.