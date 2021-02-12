Law and Order: Le Roy man accused of driving in Wyoming County while impaired by drugs

Michael J. Stack Jr., 44, of Le Roy (no address provided) was arrested by NYS troopers out of Warsaw Feb. 7 for driving while ability impaired by drugs. It is alleged that Stack exhibited signs of impairment during a traffic stop on Route 246 in Town of Perry. According to their police report, Stack failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was transported to SP Warsaw barracks where he was evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) from the Warsaw Police Department. Stack was released with appearance tickets for the Town of Perry court, where he is due at a later date.

A male who lives on Garfield Street in Holland and a female who lives on Cherry Tree Lane in Alden, both age 18, were arrested Feb. 16 in connection with an incident that occurred at Six Flags Darien Lake at 1 a.m. on Dec. 12. Their names are not disclosed because they may qualify for youthful offender status (at the time of the incident). It is alleged they climbed over multiple fences and trespassed in restricted areas of the Six Flags property. They were released with appearance tickets to be in Town of Darien Court at a date to be determined.