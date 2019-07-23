Law and Order: Le Roy man accused of grabbing and attempting to punch deputy while resisting arrest

Ryan M. Sharlow, 49, of West Bergen Road, Le Roy, is charged with criminal mischief and resisting arrest. At 12:15 p.m. on July 16 on West Main Street Road in Le Roy, deputies were conducting an investigation into an incident in which Sharlow allegedly damaged the property of another person. While attempting to take Sharlow into custody, he allegedly tried to resist arrest by grabbing and attempting to punch a deputy. He was issued appearance tickets for Le Roy Town Court on Aug. 8. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Christopher Erion.

Jessica Leigh Culver, 29, of Walker Road, Le Roy, is charged with: criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree; operating a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate; and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the second degree. At 8:43 p.m. on July 21, Culver was stopped on Batavia Stafford Townline Road for alleged vehicle and traffic violations. It was determined upon investigation that she was driving on a suspended license. A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly led to the discovery of controlled substances in her possession. She was issued appearance ticklets for Aug. 15 in Stafford Town Court. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Mullen, assisted by Deputy Erik Andre.

Alexandra R. Lasky, 29, and Alexander Scheg, 24, both of Seven Springs Road, Stafford, are charged with unlawful growing of cannabis by an unlicensed person. At 12:55 p.m. on June 26, Genesee County Sheriff's deputies responded to an address on Seven Springs Road following the report of a domestic incident and an unlawful marijuana-growing operation. After an investigation, they were issued an appearance ticket for unlawful growing on cannabis. Lasky was also issued an appearance ticket for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree following the alleged discovery of a controlled substance on location. Both are due in Batavia Town Court on Aug. 13. The case was handled by Deputy Ryan DeLong, assisted by Deputy Ronald Welker. The investigation was also assisted by Deputy Lonnie Nati and members of the GC Drug Task Force.