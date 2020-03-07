Law and Order: Le Roy man accused of grand larceny, identity theft and criminal impersonation

Kyle Christopher Madden, 27, of Lake Street Road, Le Roy, is charged with: fourth-degree grand larceny; third-degree identity theft; and criminal impersonation in the second degree. Madden was arrested after an investigation of a larceny complaint at 5:52 p.m. Feb. 10 on Lake Street Road in Le Roy. He was released with an appearance ticket and is due in Le Roy Town Court on March 19. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Robert Henning, assisted by Investigator Christopher Parker.

Nashiem R. Harris, 21, of Batavia, and a 17-year-old female, also of Batavia, were arrested by Wyoming County Sheriff's deputies following a traffic stop on Route 246 in the Town of Covington at 7:45 a.m. on March 4. Harris is charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, and failure to keep right. The juvenile is also charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, and stopping on pavement. A 2012 Ford Fusion was observed by law enforcement stopped in the middle of the driving lane on Court Road by Silver Lake Road. Two subjects exited the vehicle, switched seats, and then continued driving on Court Road, according to the report prepared by Wyoming County Sheriff's Sgt. Colin Reagan. Officers followed the vehicle and observed as the vehicle was being driven entirely on the left-hand side of the roadway. A traffic stop was conducted and the odor of burned marijuana was allegedly detected. A partially smoked marijuana blunt was allegedly located in the center console during a subsequent vehicle search. Both drivers allegedly performed poorly on field sobriety tests and were then evaluated by a Certified Drug Recognition Expert at the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office, who determined them to be impaired by the use of drugs.