Law and Order: Le Roy parolee prompted brief standoff with police in village on Tuesday

Michael J. VanBuskirk Jr., 45, of Lake Street, Le Roy was arrested by Le Roy Police Department on Tuesday afternoon after a short standoff at a residence on Church Street in the Village. The parolee was allegedly wanted by New York State Parole as an Absconder and a Parole Warrant was issued for his arrest. At about 12:16 p.m. Aug. 13, VanBuskirk was seen entering a relative's house on Church Street in the Village. When officers attempted to take VanBuskirk into custody, he would not answer the door or come outside. The residence was surrounded and the roadway was briefly closed. During the standoff, the homeowner came home and allowed the officers inside where VanBuskirk was located and taken into custody without further incident. VanBuskirk was then jailed on the Parole Warrant. The Le Roy Police Department was assisted by members of the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, the NYS Police, NYS Environmental Conservation K-9 and NYS Parole.

Tyson James Carpenter, 35, of Empire Boulevard, Irondequiot, is charged with: criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree; criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree; aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree; unlawful possession of marijuana; and having an obstructed driver's view. At 2:15 p.m. on Aug. 9, Carpenter was stopped on Route 33 in the Town of Stafford following the alleged observation of a vehicle and traffic violation. Upon checking his driving status, it was allegedly found that the defendant was driving with a non-driver identification card and that he had a suspended driver's license. He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Town of Stafford Court on Aug. 23. The casse was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush, assisted by Deputy Ryan DeLong.

Henry Kevin Michael, 41, of Granada Circle, Rochester, is charged with: driving while intoxicated; operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of .08 percent or more; and speeding. At 12:02 a.m. on Aug. 11 on Pearl Street Road in Batavia, Henry was stopped on Route 33 in the Town of Batavia for allegedly driving 70 mph in a 55-mph zone. He was arrested in the charges and issued appearance tickets for Aug. 29 in Town of Batavia Court. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Erik Andre, assisted by Sgt. Jason Saile.