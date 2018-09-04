Law and Order: Le Roy police arrest two people suspected of driving drunk on Labor Day

Matthew J. Arelline, 49, of Wolcott, was arrested in the late evening of Sept. 3 by the Le Roy Police Department. Arelline was charged with: driving while intoxicated as a Class A misdemeanor; felony aggravated DWI with underage child passenger; failure to use designated lane; consumption/alcohol in a motor vehicle; and refusal to take breathe test. At approximately 10:47 p.m. on Sept. 3 an officer assigned to DWI Crackdown Patrol observed a vehicle allegedly operating failing to maintain its designated lane on Clay Street in the Village of Le Roy. Patrols initiated a lawful traffic stop and identified the operator as Arelline. After a subsequent investigation, it was believed he was intoxicated. Arelline had a child passenger in the vehicle. Arelline was taken into custody and processed without incident. He was arraigned in Le Roy Town Court put in County Jail on $2,500 cash/ $5,000 bond. Arelline is due back in court on Sept. 14th and Oct. 1st to answer the above charges.

Aaron G. Lynch, 27, of Churchville, was arrested in the early morning of Sept. 3 by the LeRoy Police Department. Lynch was charged with: driving while intoxicated; driving with a blood alcohol content greater than .08 of 1 percent, both class A misdemeanors; failure to use designated lane; driver's view obstructed; two counts of consumption/alcohol in a motor vehicle; and uninspected motor vehicle. At approximately 2:35 a.m. on Sept. 3, an officer assigned to DWI Crackdown Patrol observed a vehicle allegedly operating failing to maintain its designated lane on Wolcott Street in the Village of Le Roy. Patrols initiated a lawful traffic stop and identified the operator as Lynch and after a subsequent investigation, it was believed he was intoxicated. Lynch was taken into custody and processed without incident. Lynch was released with an appearance ticket and is due back in Town of Le Roy Court to answer the above charges on Oct. 1st.