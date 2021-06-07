Law and Order: Le Roy woman accused of multiple drug impairment after five-vehicle crash in Castile

Lynn Scarpa, 25, of Le Roy, was arrested June 4 after a five-car collision on North Main Street in the Village of Castile. Scarpa was driving a white 2004 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on North Main Street when her vehicle left the roadway, sideswiping a parked vehicle in front of the post office. Scarpa's vehicle continued southbound, striking a Ford work van from behind, which was also parked in front of the post office. Scarpa's vehicle pushed the work van into a Ford Fusion, which was parked in front of Carney's Market, which then struck a Toyota RAV4 that was parked in front of it. The Fusion was occupied and the occupant was transported by Castile Ambulance to the Wyoming County Community Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. A tow company removed two vehicles from the scene that were not drivable. It is alleged that Scarpa had concentrated cannabis in her pants pocket and throughout her vehicle. She allegedly performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken into custody, transported to the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office and evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert. The expert reportedly deemed her impaired by multiple categories of drugs. She is charged with: driving while ability impaired by drugs; DWAI by the combined influence of drugs; and moving from lane unsafely. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Town of Castile Court on June 14. Scarpa was released to a sober third party. The case was handled by Wyoming County Sheriff's Sgt. Colin Reagan.

Michael Snyder, 49, is charged with second-degree harassment. He was arrested June 3 at 9:59 a.m. for an incident that occurred at 10:10 p.m. May 30 on Highland Park in Batavia. Snyder allegedly threw an unopened can of beer at another person, striking the person in the head. Snyder was processed, issued an appearance ticket and released. He is due in Batavia City Court June 22.

Kevin McCoy, 54, was arrested by Batavia Police Officer Peter Post and charged with second-degree harassment after a disturbance at 4:11 p.m. June 2 on East Main Street. It is alleged that McCoy struck a female during an argument. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court, released on his own recognizance and is due back in court June 10.

Eric Swede, 32, was arrested at 10:05 a.m. May 26 and charged with criminal contempt in the second degree after a complainant alleged he violated a stay away order of protection by being in the presence of a protected party. His presence was confirmed by police. Swede was issued an appearance ticket to be in Batavia City Court at a later date, then released from custody.

Brandon Crawford, 19, is charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief. He was arrested at 10:50 a.m. May 24 on Ross Street in the City of Batavia after he allegedly broke a front door and a closet door that did not belong to him during a domestic incident on Vine Street. Crawford was arraigned in city court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court July 8.

Michael Fisher, 51, is charged with: operating a motor vehicle without a license; driving while intoxicated with a BAC of .08 percent or more; driving without head lamps; drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle; and aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree. At 10:33 p.m. on May 30, Fisher was arrested after a traffic stop on Ellicott Street in the city. He was issued an appearance ticket for Batavia City Court and released from custody.

Kyle John Gugel, 35, of Genesee Street, Le Roy, is charged with refusal to take a breath test and driving while intoxicated. At 1:52 a.m. on May 18, deputies conducted a traffic stop for speeding over 55 mph in the 5700 block of Clinton Street Road in the Town of Stafford. Gugel was allegedly operating the vehicle while intoxicated and he was issued appearance tickets returnable to Stafford Town Court June 1. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Zachary Hoy, assisted by Deputy Nicholas Chamoun.

Joanne Krutchen Harper, 56, of County Road 16, Dalton, is charged with petit larceny. She was arrested at 4:32 p.m. on June 3 after a police investigation into a larceny on Vallance Road in the Town of Le Roy May 30. She was issued appearance tickets and released from custody. Harper is due in Le Roy Town Court on June 17. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jenna Ferrando, assisted by Deputy Jonathan Dimmig.

Lindsey Densmore, 26, was arrested May 31 and charged with petit larceny after an investigation into the theft of $166.38 worth of merchandise from a business in the City of Batavia at 4:20 p.m. that day. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court at a later date.

Tierance Davis, 34, was arrested May 26 on a bench warrant out of Batavia City Court for failing to appear in court on March 22. He was processed at Batavia Police Headquarters and released. Davis is due back in court June 15.

Tierance Davis, 34, is charged with third-degree bail jumping. He was arrested at 1 p.m. April 24 on West Main Street in Batavia on a warrant out of Batavia City Court. He was processed at Batavia Police Headquarters and released. Davis is due back in court June 15.