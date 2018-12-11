Law and Order: Le Roy woman with previous conviction accused of driving while impaired by drugs

Roberta Ann Goodman, 51, of East Main Road, Le Roy, is charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs -- with a previous conviction, a Class E felony. On Dec. 9 at 10:09 a.m., the Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center received multiple calls of a motor vehicle being driven erratically westbound through the Town and Village of Le Roy. Le Roy Police Detective John Condidorio was able to catch up to the vehicle and initiate a traffic stop stop with the suspect vehicle on Main Road in Stafford. Sheriff's deputies arrived on scene and administered standardized field sobriety tests and Goodman was subsequently arrested. After being given a Drug Influence Evaluation at the jail by Deputy Matt Butler, a certified Drug Recognition Expert, Goodman was arraigned in Stafford Town Court and jailed in lieu of $2,500 cash bail. Additional charges are pending. In addition to Condidorio and Butler, the investigation by Deputy Ryan DeLong was assisted by Deputy Erik Andre and Deputy Kevin McCarthy.

Dustin L. Stump, 48, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with illegal disposal of items. He was arrested at 1:09 p.m. on Dec. 10 after allegedly illegally disposing of garbage in a privately owned dumpster. He was issued an appearance ticket for Batavia City Court and is due there on Dec. 18. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Marc Lawrence.

Mark S. Bradley, 58, of Pavilion, is charged with: criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree; unlawful possession of marijuana; consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle; and unauthorized stickers on windshield. He was arrested on Dec. 9 following a traffic stop on Warsaw Boulevard in the Village of Silver Springs. During the stop, he was allegedly found to be in possession of crystal meth, marijuana, marijuana paraphernalia, and an open container of alcohol. His vehicle was towed from the scene. He was porcessed at the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office and released to relatives. He was issued appearance tickets and in due in Village of Silver Springs Court on Jan. 7 to answer the charges. The case was handled by Wyoming County Sheriff's Sgt. Colin Reagan, assisted by Deputy Bradley McGinnis.

Shannon M. LaPaglia, 37, of Le Roy, was arrested at 6:22 a.m. on Dec. 9 by troopers out of SP Batavia and charged with DWI, unlawful possession of marijuana and vehicle and traffic infractions. Her arrest came after troopers responded to a property damage accident on Byron Road in the Town of Stafford. She allegedly failed standardized field sobriety tests. Troopers also allegedly located marijuana in her vehicle. She was transported to SP Batavia for processing and allegedly found to have a BAC of .13 percent. LaPaglia was released on an appearance ticket returnable to Stafford Town Court later this month.

Jason Lawrence McKenzie, 40, of Covell Road, Pavilion, is charged with petit larceny. He was arrested at 7:01 p.m. on Nov. 30 following a complaint at a retail store on Veterans Memorial Drive of shoplifting. He allegedly stole merchandise by passing all points of purchase without paying for the items. He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Town of Batavia Court on Jan. 7. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kyle Krzemien.

Matthew J. Reed, 34, of State Street, Batavia, was arrested on a bench warrant out of Batavia City Court on Dec. 9. Police responded to an address on State Street for the initial report of a possible domestic incident. While there, he was taken into custody on the bench warrant. He was jailed on $500 cash or bond and was due in city court on Dec. 10. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Arick Perkins, assisted by Peter Flanagan.

J'zon A. Richardson, 20, of Central Avenue, Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt. He was arrested on Dec. 10 on a warrant out of Batavia City Court for an unspecified incident which occurred on Nov. 15 on Ellicott Street in Batavia. He was arraigned and jailed in lieu of $500 cash or $1,000 bond and is to return to city court at a later date. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Quider.