Law and Order: Le Roy woman with two prior felony DWIs charged with third offense

Heather M. Spiegel, 45, of Le Roy, is charged with: felony driving while intoxicated -- third offense, a Class D felony; aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree; operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device; consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle; and having an unregistered motor vehicle. Spiegel was arrested at 11:38 a.m. on Sept. 28 after a traffic stop on Route 19 in the Town of Covington by Wyoming County Sheriff's Sgt. Colin Reagan. She was stopped for having an expired vehicle registration and then allegedly found to have a revoked NYS driver's license from multiple DWI-related revocations. Spiegel was also allegedly found in possession of an open bottle of vodka. Following field sobriety testing, she was arrested for DWI. She then refused to submit to a chemical test. She has three prior convictions for DWI in the past 10 years (two felonies; one misdemeanor). Spiegel was arraigned in Town of Covington Court. Due to having two prior felony convictions, Spiegel was held without bail in Wyoming County Jail until her scheduled court appearance Oct. 21 in Town of Covington Court.

Terry Michael Martino, 64, of Gibson Street, Oakfield, is charged with second-degree harassment. It is alleged that at 6:39 p.m. on Oct. 1 on Gibson Street in Oakfield that Martino shoved another person during a domestic incident. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Oakfield Court on Oct. 14. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Travis DeMuth, assisted by Deputy Brock Cummins.

Kyle Gilbert Harling, 25, of Bromley Road, Churchville, is charged with: driving while intoxicated -- first offense; DWI with a BAC of .18 percent of higher; and failure to keep right. On Oct.1 at 3:34 p.m. on Warboys Road in Byron, Harling was the subject of a traffic stop for alleged vehicle and traffic violations. He was the suspect of an erratic operator complaint received by the Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center. Harling was processed at the Genesee County Jail and issued appearance tickets to be in Byron Town Court on Oct. 21. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Mullen, assisted by Deputy Travis DeMuth.

Benjamin D. Seekins, 30, of Batavia, was arrested by Livingston County Sheriff's deputies on Sept. 21 and charged with: driving while intoxicated; aggravated driving while intoxicated -- with a BAC of .18 percent or more; and failure to keep right. Seekins will reply to charges in Avon Town Court on a later date.

Brian D. McInnis, 26, of Le Roy, is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree. He was arrested on Sept. 25 after a traffic stop on Route 19 in the Town of Warsaw. He was stopped by Wyoming County Sheriff's deputies for a headlight violation and having an expired NYS vehicle inspection sticker. During a roadside investigation, it was found that McInnis had a suspended license due to failure to answer a prior summons. He was released to a third party and will answer the charges on Oct. 21 in the Town of Warsaw Court. Wyoming County Sheriff's Deputy Aaron Chase handled the case.