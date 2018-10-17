Law and Order: Lewis Place man accused of attacking victim who had order of protection, running from cops

Iszon C. Richardson, 18, of Lewis Place, Batavia is charged with: criminal contempt in the first degree -- with physical contact; criminal obstruction of breathing / blood circulation; burglary in the second degree -- illegal entry of a dwelling; resisting arrest; and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Richardson was arrested following an investigation into a domestic violence incidence that was conducted by Officer Lawrence. The defendant is accused of illegally entering the residence of a protected person on Jackson Street in Batavia at 12:34 p.m. on Oct. 14. The victim has a stay-away order of protection against Richardson, who is accused of choking that person and damaging property. Richardson was located in the area by Officer Ivison and Officer DeFelice. Richardson resisted arrest and fled on foot before being apprehended a short time later. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jason Ivison, assisted by Officer Catherine Mucha.

Michael Lettice, 71, of Lehigh Station Road, Henrietta, is charged with grand larceny, second-degree forgery, and issuing a bad check. On Oct. 12, Lettice was arrested for allegedly fraudulently endorsing two checks on May 21. He was arraigned and put in Genesee County Jail without bail. He was due in City Court on Monday (Oct. 15). The case was investigated by Batavia Police Officer Catherine Mucha.

Mitchell Merrill, 33, and Haley Merrill, 26, both of East Main Street, Batavia, are charged with: five counts each of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree; and four counts each of criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree. They were arrested following an investigation by the Genesee County Sheriff's Office following a report of larceny to a vehicle at 12:40 a.m. on Oct. 14 in the Village of Alexander. They were allegedly found in possession of stolen property consisting of five credit cards and other personal property taken from multiple vehicles throughout the village. Mitchell is being held in GC Jail without bail; Haley is held on $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 secured bond. Both were due back in Alexander Town Court this afternoon (Oct. 16). The investigating officers were: Sgt. John Baiocco, Deputy James Stack and Deputy Andrew Mullen.

Carlos Edward Guevara, 45, of Highland Parkway, Batavia, is charged with third-degree assault. It is alleged that at 9:38 p.m. on Oct. 6 that Guevara became combative and began attacking an Emergency Medical Technician who was rendering aid to Guevara. The defendant had been found unresponsive, lying on the sidewalk on Hutchins Street. He is due in City Court on Oct. 23 to answer the charge. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Chad Richards, assisted by Officer Christopher Camp.

Isaiah J.A. Munroe, 28, and Chercal A. Smith, 23, both of Batavia, were arrested on Oct. 13 on Bank Road in the Town of Middlebury in Wyoming County. Wyoming County Sheriff's deputies stopped to check on a vehicle parked in a parking area off of Bank Road. Munroe was the male driver of a 2014 Hyundai Sonata that was found parked with the engine running; Smith of the front-seat passenger. The odor of marijuana was allegedly detected by the deputies as they approached the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of three OxyContin pills; one tramadol pill, and concentrated cannabis -- all controlled substances. Smith was also allegedly found to have concealed two pill bottles in her bra containing marijuana and marijuana blunts. Both occupants of the vehicle were arrested and the Sonata was towed. They are charged with three counts each of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. Smith was additionally charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. They were arraigned in Village of Warsaw Court and both were jailed with bail set at $500 cash or $2,500 bond apiece. They are due in Town of Middlebury Court on Oct. 22. Wyoming County Sheriff's Sgt. Colin Reagan handled the case.

Luis A. Ramos-Mercado, 34, of South Main Street, Batavia, was arrested Oct. 16 at 9 a.m. on a bench warrant out of city court. It was issued after he failed to appear for: having a suspended vehicle registration; operating a motor vehicle while his registration was suspended; and having an unregistered motor vehicle. He was arraigned and jailed on $1,000 bail. He had a second bench warrant, also out of city court, for failure in appear on a charge of second-degree criminal trespass. His bail on that was set at $2,500. Ramos-Mercado had a third bench warrant out of city court and it was for failing to appear on a charge of using drug paraphernalia in the second degree. Bail for this was also set at $2,500. The defendant is due in city court on Oct. 18 on all three cases. Batavia Police Officer Arick Perkins handled the cases.

Daniel B. Cochran, 63, of East Bethany, was arrested at 11:38 p.m. on Oct. 9 for: DWI; aggravated DWI; moving from lane unsafely; refusal to take a breath test; and unlawful possession of marijuana. Troopers in Wyoming County arrested him after a traffic stop on Route 20A in the Town of Orangeville. He allegedly failed to maintain his designated lane while driving, prompting the traffic stop. He failed multiple standard field sobriety tests and was transported to State Police Barracks in Warsaw for processing, where he allegedly had a BAC of .18 percent. Cochran was issued traffic tickets for the Town of Orangeville Court and is due there on Oct. 24.

Aaron Lee Klein, 47, of State Street, Batavia, was arrested at 1:40 a.m. on Oct. 15 on Monclair Avenue, Batavia City police responded there for a report of a disturbance and arrested Klein after it was discovered that an order of protection was in place, requiring that Klein stay away from the address. He was arraigned and jailed on $5,000 cash bail or bond and is due in city court on Oct. 18. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Arick Perkins, assisted by Officer Darryle Streeter. He is also charged with criminal use of drug paraphernalia in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child less than 17, stemming from an incident on Sept. 9, and that case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jason Ivison.

Marissa S. Adams, 19, of West Main Street Road, Batavia, is charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief. She was arrested at 2:50 p.m. on Oct. 15 on State Street in Batavia after she allegedly took a phone out of the hand of a person attempting to contact police and threw it on the ground, causing it to break. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in city court on Oct. 23. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jamie Givens.

Steven David Smires, 23, of Clay Street, Le Roy, is charged with trespass. At 2:07 p.m. on Oct. 10, Genesee County Sheriff's deputies responded to Route 19 in the Town of Le Roy for a trespass complaint. After an investigation, Smires was arrested. He allegedly entered a house on Warsaw Road in Le Roy and remained unlawfully in the backyard of a residence. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Le Roy Town Court on Nov. 5. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Erik Andre.

Tiesha Deon Doward, 32, of Pearl Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. She was arrested at 4:01 p.m. on Oct. 10 on East Main Street in Batavia following an incident at Dollar General. It is alleged that Doward entered the store, selected two items from shelves in the store then proceeded to the cash register, where she indicated the intent to return those items using a receipt from several days prior. She was issued an appearance ticket by city police and is due in coity court on Oct. 23. The case was handled by Batavia City Police Officer Chad Richards.

Justin T. Gladney, 29, of North Spruce Street, Batavia, was arrested on a bench warrant on Oct. 11 for failing to appear in court. He was arraigned and jailed in lieu of $1,000 bail. Gladney was due back in city court on Oct. 15. The case was handled by Batavia Police Sgt. Dan Coffey, assisted by Officer Jamie Givens.

Mark J. Spath, 48, of Rochester, was arrested by Troopers out of SP Batavia Barracks at 11:55 a.m. on Oct. 10 at 11:55 for criminal possession of marijuana in the fourth degree, no seat belt, and uninspected motor vehicle. Troopers stopped Spath on State Route 19 in the Town of Bergen for no seat belt. While speaking to Spath, the operator, Troopers allegedly detected the odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. Spath was placed under arrest after Troopers searched the vehicle and allegedly found Spath to be in possession of approximately 7.76 ounces of marijuana. Spath was transported to SP Batavia where he was issued an appearance ticket for the Town of Bergen Court later this month.

Travis L. Bartz, 23, of Buell St., Batavia, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. At 8:58 p.m. on Oct. 12 on Trumbull Parkway in Batavia, Bartz was arrested for allegedly possessing marijuana. He is due in Batavia City Court on Nov. 6 to answer the charge. Also on Oct. 12, Bartz was arrested on an outstanding bench warrant for failure to appear in city court on a charge of unlawful possession of marijuana stemming from August. He was released on his own recognizance until his next court appearance Nov. 6. The cases were handled by Batavia Police Officer Catherine Mucha, assisted by Officer Christopher Lindsay.