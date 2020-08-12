Law and Order: Liberty Street man accused of stealing two vehicles, Pavilion man accused of growing pot

Edward George Ruckdeschel, 58, of Liberty Street, Batavia, is charged with third-degree grand larceny, a Class D felony. The defendant was arrested after an investigation into the theft of a vehicle at 8:54 p.m. on Jan. 13 on Genesee Street in Pembroke. He was arraigned in Pembroke Town Court at 11 a.m. Aug. 11 and ordered held on cash bail (unspecified) and put in jail "where he is currently residing." He is due in Genesee County Court at a later date. The case was investigated by Genesee County Sheriff's Investigator Howard Carlson.

Edward George Ruckdeschel, 58, of Liberty Street, Batavia is charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, and third-degree criminal trespass. On Aug. 10, the defendant was arrested after an investigation into the theft of a vehicle at 1:05 a.m. on Dec. 10 from West Main Street Road in Batavia. He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Town of Batavia Court on Sept. 24. The case was investigated by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Forsyth.

Brian L. Dutton, 62, of Pavilion, is charged with unlawfully growing cannabis (marijuana) and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree. He was arrested Aug. 12 following a joint investigation by the U.S. Border Patrol and the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office. A U.S. Border Patrol helicopter allegedly located cannabis growing inside a metal enclosure behind Dutton's residence on Aug. 7, and the pilot led deputies to the location. The plants, allegedly grown by Dutton, were seized and destroyed. Dutton was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Town of Covington Court on Aug. 31. The case was handled by Wyoming County Sheriff's Sgt. Colin Reagan, Deputy John Button, and Investigator Aaron Anderson.