Law and Order: Liberty Street man charged with criminal possession of controlled substance

Joshua Stanley Martaus, 36, of Liberty Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree. At 3:07 p.m. on May 5, a motor vehicle was stopped on Route 33 in the Town of Batavia following the alleged observation of a vehicle and traffic violation. The operator, Darlene Martaus, was driving while her privilege to do so is allegedly suspended in New York. Her passenger, Joshua Martaus, allegedly possessed crack cocaine at the time. Both were issued tickets to appear in Town of Batavia Court on June 8. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan DeLong, assisted by Deputy Andrew Mullen.

David E. Brege Jr., 33, of West Center Street, Medina, was arrested May 5 for the Genesee County Local Drug Task Force. He is charged with: unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation; and possession of a hypodermic instrument, a misdemeanor. His arrest followed a complaint investigated by the City of Batavia Police Department wherein he was allegedly found in possession of marijuana and hypodermic needles on West Main Street in Batavia. Brege was issued a computer-generated appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court at a later date. Additional charges are possible pending results from the Monroe County Crime Lab. In addition to city police, this investigation was assisted by the Genesee County Sheriff's Office and the Genesee County District Attorney's Office.