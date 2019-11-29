Law and Order: Liberty Street standoff suspect facing two new criminal contempt charges

Daniel John Wolfe, 46, of Liberty Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt in the second degree. It is alleged that on Nov. 25 while housed in Genesee County Jail, Wolfe made two phone calls to a protected party in violation of an order of protection. He was arrested on the charge on Nov. 28 and issued an appearance ticket. Wolfe is due in Batavia City Court at 1 p.m. on Dec. 10. The case was investigated by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Chad Cummings.

Sean Michael Crowe, 30, of Cook Road, Bergen, is charged with: driving while intoxicated with a BAC of .08 percent or more with a previous conviction within 10 years; DWI with a previous conviction within 10 years; and having an uninspected motor vehicle. Crowe was arrested at 12:59 a.m. Nov. 28 on South Lake Avenue in Bergen following a traffic stop for an uninspected motor vehicle. Crowe is due in Bergen Town Court on Dec. 4. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy James Stack, assisted by Sgt. Jason Saile.