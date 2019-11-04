Law and Order: Liberty Street woman arrested for conspiracy and larceny where she once worked

Stacy J. Watson, 43, of Liberty Street, Batavia, and Jennifer A. Mcauley, 46, of Shelby Basin Road, Medina, were arrested on Oct. 29 on misdemeanor charges following a larceny complaint at the Home Depot on Veterans Memorial Drive in Batavia. At 2:56 p.m. deputies responded to the store in the Town of Batavia for an investigation. Watson is charged with two counts of petit larceny and two counts of sixth-degree conspiracy. Mcauley is charged with two counts of petit larceny. It is alleged that Watson, a former Home Depot employee, conspired with Mcauley to steal merchandise from the store. Both subjects were issued appearance tickets and are due in Batavia Town Court on Nov. 14. The case was investigated by Genesee County Sheriff's Deoputy Erik Andre.

Steven B. Nesbitt, 34, of Holland Avenue, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment and first degree criminal contempt. Nesbitt was arrested 2:22 p.m. on Oct. 24 after an incident that occurred at a residence on Holland Avenue. It is alleged that Nesbitt had physical contact with a person who had a "refrain from order of protection" against Nesbitt. He is due Batavia City Court on Nov. 7. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jordan McGinnis, assisted by Officer Jason Davis.

Melissa A. Wetmore, 47, of Main Road, Corfu, is charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle while having a BAC of .08 percent or more. Wetmore was arrested at 8:11 p.m. on North Lyon Street in Batavia after an accident investigation. She is due in Batavia City Court on Nov. 6. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Sean Wilson, assisted by Officer Mitchell Cowen.

Tyler Lee Walls, 23, of Upper Holley Road, Clarendon, is charged with: unlawful possession of marijuana; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration; aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree; and operating a motor vehicle with no headlamps. At 4:49 p.m. on Nov. 1, Walls was arrested following a traffic stop on Lake Street (Route 19) in Le Roy. It is alleged Walls was driving a vehicle without headlights while having a suspended driver's license and suspended registration. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jordan Alejandro, assisted by Deputy Travis DeMuth.

Brittany M. Smith, of Pringle Avenue, Batavia, was arrested the morning of Nov. 2 on active bench warrants out of Batavia City Court for failing to appear in court and failing to comply with the court. She was arraigned at 9:50 a.m. and put in jail in lieu of $2,500 cash bail or bond. She is due in Batavia City Court this afternoon (Nov. 4). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Post, assisted by Officer Christopher Lindsay.