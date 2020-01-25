Law and Order: Lima man accused of stealing vehicle on Clinton Street Road, Batavia

Daniel Jon Lewis, 23, of Genesee Street, Lima, is charged with fourth-degree grand larceny. Lewis was arrested Jan. 23. He is accused of stealing a vehicle from the 5000 block of Clinton Street Road in Batavia at 8:39 a.m. on Jan. 3. He was issued an appearance ticket for Feb. 6 in Town of Batavia Court, at which time he will be arraigned. The case was investigated by Genesee County Sheriff's Investigator Chad Minuto.

Jennifer Ann Clarke, 22, of Beckwith Drive, Pembroke, is charged with stalking in the fourth degree and second-degree aggravated harassment. She was arrested Jan. 23. She is accused of sending several text messages and making several phone calls to an individual after being told to stop contacting that person. Clarke was arraigned in Pembroke Town Court on Jan. 23 and then was released under supervision of Genesee Justice. Clarke is due in Pembroke Town Court again on Feb. 4. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Mathew Clor, assisted by Deputy Erik Andre.